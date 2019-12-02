Headlines

Box Office Update: 'Housefull 4' to end its run after entering Rs 200 crore club

Housefull 4 collections have now come down to lakhs and after crossing its sixth week, the movie's Box Office run could end

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2019, 09:28 PM IST

Housefull 4 started on a poor note, but the movie picked up over time and it even managed to cross Rs 200 crore mark. Even after five weeks since its release, Housefull 4 was faring well at the Box Office. The movie, however, has seen a huge dip, hinting that its run would end soon enough.

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde starrer Housefull 4 collected Rs. 25-30 lakhs in its sixth week (three days), thus taking the total collections of the film to Rs. 205.47 crore. The weekends saved Housefull 4, but weekdays might witness 70-80% drop, since the collections have already come down from crore to lakhs.

Housefull 4 worked best in Mumbai with Rs. 79 crore collection. Delhi and UP collections were Rs. 37.75 crore. In Surat, Housefull 4 is the highest after Baahubali: The Conclusion with Rs. 7.25 crore. Due to Akshay's star-power, the movie worked well in most parts of Gujarat overall.

Here's the total break-up of Housefull 4 Box Office collections:

Week One - 1,35,86,00,000 

Week Two - 48,07,00,000

Week Three - 16,27,00,000 

Week Four - 3,92,00,000 

Week Five - 1,06,00,000 

Week Six - 25,00,000 apprx (3 days)

Total - 2,05,47,00,000 apprx

While Housefull 4 was in theatres, it faced competition from Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar-Yami Gautam's Bala, Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh's Marjaavaan and Frozen 2. Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh, Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy's Made In China, Sunny Singh's Udja Chaman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Athiya Shetty's Motichoor Chaknachoor, John Abraham-Anil Kapoor's Pagalpanti and Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 2 were also among some of the films which released when Housefull 4 was having its Box Office run.

 

(All Box Office numbers via Box Office India)

