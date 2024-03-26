Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kangana Ranaut row: BJP hits back at Congress after Supriya Shrinate's 'derogatory remarks' on actress

Bollywood's most successful director has two hit franchises, earned Rs 2800 crore; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar

Makers of Madgaon Express slash ticket prices in 'IPL offer'; here's how to watch Kunal Kemmu's directorial for Rs 150

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Update: BSEB Matric Result soon, know how check via SMS, DigiLocker

India's highest grossing film franchise has earned Rs 2900 crore with 4 blockbusters; not Baahubali, Cop Universe, Dhoom

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kangana Ranaut row: BJP hits back at Congress after Supriya Shrinate's 'derogatory remarks' on actress

Bollywood's most successful director has two hit franchises, earned Rs 2800 crore; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Update: BSEB Matric Result soon, know how check via SMS, DigiLocker

Tips to detox your body naturally

Cities with most billionaires in the world, Mumbai is at...

Risks of eating deep-fried food

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Bollywood's most successful director has two hit franchises, earned Rs 2800 crore; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar

Makers of Madgaon Express slash ticket prices in 'IPL offer'; here's how to watch Kunal Kemmu's directorial for Rs 150

India's highest grossing film franchise has earned Rs 2900 crore with 4 blockbusters; not Baahubali, Cop Universe, Dhoom

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bollywood's most successful director has two hit franchises, earned Rs 2800 crore; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar

The most successful director in Bollywood history has 13 hits in a 20-year-career, which have earned him Rs 2800 crore

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 02:40 PM IST

article-main
Bollywood's 'most successful director'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

How successful a filmmaker is can be gauged by either their impact on cinema in general or their box office prowess. There have been many filmmakers whose films have not set the box office ablaze but they are still regarded as auteur. On the other hand are those whose films are not critically acclaimed but they mint money at the ticket window. The biggest of them all from Bollywood has earned a whopping Rs 2800 crore with his films, and it’s not one of the usual suspects.

The most successful director in Bollywood history

Rohit Shetty has the honour of directing films that have cumulatively earned more than the works of any other filmmaker from the Hindi film industry. Over the course of 20 years, Rohit has directed 15 films (and created one web series). These have collectively earned a record Rs 2815 crore worldwide at the box office, higher than any other Bollywood director. In fact, there is only one name in all of India that has a higher box office collection – SS Rajamouli with over Rs 4200 crore from 12 films.

How Rohit Shetty’s films have made Rs 2800 crore

The bulk of Rohit Shetty’s films’ collections have come from his two superhit franchises – the Cop Universe (Rs 1070 crore from four films) and Golmaal (Rs 608 crore from four films). In addition, he has also given two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan (Chennai Express and Happy New Year), which have combined box office gross of over Rs 800 crore. Of the 15 films he has directed since his debut with Zameen in 2003, Rohit has delivered only two flops (Zameen and Cirkus). This enviable box office record means that he has been the most profitable Indian filmmaker of the 21st century.

How Rohit Shetty beat heavyweights like Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar

Rajkumar Hirani is the only Bollywood filmmaker within touching distance of Rohit Shetty’s numbers as his six films have collectively earned Rs 2377 crore. Siddharth Anand and Nitesh Tiwari have also earned over Rs 2000 crore at the box office, courtesy blockbusters Pathaan and Dangal respectively. Other big Hindi film directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Rs 1700 crore) and Karan Johar (Rs 1290 crore) are far behind in the race.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru: 22 families fined Rs 1.1 lakh for wasting drinking water amid crisis

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, schedule, candidates, past results

IPL 2024: Big boost for Delhi Capitals as star player joins team ahead of RR clash

Poland activates aircraft after Russian cruise missile enters Ukraine

Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement