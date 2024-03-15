Twitter
ICC makes stop-clock rule permanent in white-ball cricket - All you need to know

'They have given...': Allu Arjun's viral comment on north vs south debate in cinema has fans saying 'kudos', watch video

ED raids BRS leader K Kavitha's premises in money laundering case probe

'Misplaced, misinformed, unwarranted': India on US' remarks on CAA

This actress began working at 8, was highest-paid, quit after illness, still more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol

Meet filmmaker who turned Rs 35 into Rs 300 crore, once ironed clothes, borrowed money, now has most 100-crore films

Surprising benefits of using curd for hair care

Fastest planets in our solar system

10 expensive monuments built by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Joram director Devashish Makhija says box office failure of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer made him bankrupt: 'I am begging...'

Meet filmmaker who turned Rs 35 into Rs 300 crore, once ironed clothes, borrowed money, now has most 100-crore films

This film director once ironed clothes, earned only Rs 35 but is now worth Rs 300 crore.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 03:59 PM IST

Rohit Shetty
The ladder of success in cinema is not straightforward. There are a lot of hurdles to cross and lots of struggles to endure. But those who succeed eventually see dizzying heights during their success. This is the story of one such man, who went from earning Rs 350 as salary to a net worth of over Rs 300 crore and the tag of India’s most successful modern filmmaker.

The filmmaker who turned Rs 350 into Rs 300 crore

Rohit Shetty is the son of veteran actor and stunt performer MB Shetty. The filmmaker started his journey as assistant director when he was just 17. Rohit’s father MB Shetty had passed away almost a decade before this and the director has said that the family saw serious financial hardships after his death. When Rohit began working under filmmaker Kuku Kohli, his salary was just Rs 35. To save money, he would often walk from his home to the set. Rohit also has shared that while on set, as an assistant, he would often iron the clothes worn by actors in shots.

But Rohit turned things around after he became a director and his films began working. As per reports, the success of his films – both as director and producer – have meant that he has amassed a wealth of around Rs 300 crore, quite a significant improvement from the Rs 35 he once earned.

Rohit Shetty’s unique box office record

Since his directorial debut with Zameen in 2003, Rohit has made 15 films so far with the 16th set to release later in 2024. Of these, 12 have been box office successes and nine of them have grossed over Rs 100 crore. No other Indian director has as many films in the 100-crore club as Rohit. Sadly, his last feature film – Cirkus – did not succeed financially. But the filmmaker would be hoping to turn the side with his next – Singham Returns, which has a huge star cast and is set to release around Independence Day.

