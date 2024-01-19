Bollywood's biggest flop star kid was once bigger than Aamir, Salman, SRK; then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now he...

This star kid made a dream debut in a film produced by his father but then gave 25 flops over the course of his career and not a single solo hit.

Star kids don’t always have it easy in the industry as is the notion. Granted that many sons and daughters of established actors and filmmakers have an easier time making a foothold in the industry, but that just gets them in through the door. Beyond that, it’s their talent that takes them places. And for many, the journey and destination is unpleasant. Case in point – one star kid who had a dream debut with a blockbuster, but then fell apart so hard that his career never recovered.

Bollywood’s most unsuccessful star kid with 25 flops

Rajendra Kumar’s son Manoj was christened Kumar Gaurav in the early 80s, ahead of his Bollywood debut. The actor made his screen debut in Love Story, a romantic drama produced by his superstar father. The film, which also starred Vijayta Pandit, was a huge hit, largely due to its fresh lead pair, and superhit music. Kumar Gaurav soon became the heartthrob of the nation and through the 80s, was regarded as the most promising young actor. Even by the late-80s, when his films were not doing well, Gaurav was regarded as a better prospect than contemporaries like Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol and newcomers like Aamir, Salman, and Shah Rukh.

How Kumar Gaurav’s career fell apart

However, Kumar Gaurav’s subsequent films after Love Story failed to take off. Over the next four years, he appeared in 10 films, one of which was an average grosser and nine flopped. In 1986, he saw his second hit in Naam, but he wasn’t the solo lead here. The film was headlined by his brother-in-law Sanjay Dutt. After Naam, Gaurav never tasted success again at the box office. Over the next 14 years, he starred in 13 flops. By the mid-90s, the actor gave up on his film career and ventured into business, returning only sporadically.

Kumar Gaurav’s later film career and business

In 2002, Kumar Gaurav saw his third, and till date, final hit in the form of Sanjay Gupta’s Kaante. He appeared in three more films after that but all of them flopped. His last screen appearance was in My Daddy Strongest, which released in 2006. Kumar Gaurav lives in Mumbai with his wife and daughter, leading a private life. The former actor now runs a construction company.