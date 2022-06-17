Meet Kumar Gaurav's beautiful daughter Saachi whose photo is going viral on the internet

Kumar Gaurav/Facebook

One of the greatest actors of his era was Kumar Gaurav. He made a number of successful films, but his superhit Love Story is still a favourite among his audience today. Despite a few successes, Kumar Gaurav decided to leave Bollywood. For those who are unaware, he is the son of veteran actor Rajendra Kumar. Rajendra Kumar immigrated to India to pursue a career as an actor from Pakistan, but the business forced him to slouch. He was in a lot of popular movies.

Sunil Dutt, an actor, and Rajendra Kumar were close friends. As a result, Sunil Dutt wed Kumar Gaurav, Rajendra Kumar's son, to Namrata Dutt, his daughter. Namrata Dutt and Kumar Gaurav are parents to two beautiful daughters Sanchi and Siya Gaurav. Their daughters are both extraordinarily talented and gorgeous. Bilal Amrohi, an actor, is Sanchi's husband. With the release of O Teri, Bilal made his Bollywood debut.

Fans have been commenting on a star kid's photo that has recently gone viral, suggesting that she resembles her grandma Nargis.

Check out the photo here:

For the unversed, Kumar Gaurav made his film debut in Love Story (1981), which was produced by his father and also starred him with another newcomer actress Vijayta Pandit. In addition to its original plot, this movie enjoyed sustained success at the box office because to Rahul Dev Burman's distinctive score and the fresh leading debutantes. Many young people started to imitate his performance in the Rahul Rawail-directed movie. His second movie, Teri Kasam, which was released in 1982 and starred Poonam Dhillon, did okay financially. He appeared in the unsuccessful musical Star that same year, but its music was well-liked.