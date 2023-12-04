Headlines

AAP leader Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha membership revoked

Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat calls Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 'absolute disaster, pathetically made movie'; deletes post later

Bollywood's biggest flop star kid has no hit in years, 2 films didn't even earn Rs 1 crore, now doing Rs 200-crore film

This star kid has starred in no box office hit since 2017 and two of his recent films did not even gross Rs 1 crore.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

The film industry can be an extracting place. You can get the best of starts at the box office, work in hits at the start of your career, and yet see it all turn around horrifically in a matter of a few years. Conversely, fortune can shine upon you too where you can have several unsuccessful films back to back and still manage to bag big projects. This is something that has happened with one young actor in the industry, who has not given a solo hit in years.

The star kid with no solo hit in six years

Arjun Kapoor, son of veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and nephew of actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, began his journey in Bollywood with Ishaqzaade back in 2012. The actor had a somewhat pleasant start to his career with successful films like 2 States and Half Girlfriend. But the latter was to be his last hit as a lead. That was in 2017. Since then, Arjun has starred in 10 films, none of which have done wonders at the box office.

How Arjun Kapoor has given the biggest flops in Bollywood history

In fact, three of Arjun’s last four theatrical releases have been among the biggest box office bombs in Hindi cinema history. His most recent release The Lady Killer grossed just over Rs 1 lakh at the box office due to an extremely limited release. Prior to this, the multi-starrer Kuttey grossed only Rs 4 crore net in India. His 2021 film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar suffered due to Covid-19, grossing under Rs 1 crore. Eventually, it did become a success on OTT release.

Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming projects

But the lack of box office success of late has not affected Arjun’s career. The actor is currently filming romantic drama Meri Patni Ka Remake. As per reports, he is also set to star as the antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s ambitious Singham Returns. The film, part of the director’s Cop Universe, has a reported budge of Rs 200 crore, making it one of Bollywood’s most expensive films ever.

