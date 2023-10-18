Bhumi Pednekar breaks silence on filming orgasm sequence in Thank You For Coming: 'If you see that scene...'

In Thank You For Coming, Bhumi Pednekar plays Kanika Kapoor, a single woman in her 30s desiring her first ever orgasm in life.

Headlined by Bhumi Pednekar, the female buddy comedy Thank You For Coming received overwhelmingly positive response from majority of the critics and audiences. The Karan Boolani directorial also became the talk of the town due to its bold and sexual themes circling around female orgasm.

In the film's climax, Bhumi's character Kanika Kapoor is seen experiencing an orgasm for the first time in her life. In a recent interview, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress opened up about shooting that scene and also revealed what Karan told her before that scene was shot.

Speaking to News18, Bhumi said, "I think the orgasm scene was shot so beautifully. Karan told me that it would only be my face. y character wasn’t chasing an orgasm, she was chasing love. She blames herself not for not being able to find love and meeting weirdos. She felt incomplete. We always blame ourselves because we’re constantly made to feel like we aren’t good enough and that something is missing in us and not the boys."

In another key sequence in the film, Bhumi is seen dropping her clothes down in a wide silhoutte shot as she looks herself in the mirror. Sharing that she had no apprehensions for that scene, the actress added, "I didn’t think it through. For some reason, I’ve a lot of faith in our audience and in the fans I’ve gained. Even if you see that scene closely, you won’t be able to see anything. It was a silhouette and I was fully clothed when I did that scene. That’s where the aesthetic of the filmmaker comes in. Karan told me that it was a silhouette shot. You can see a little bit of my stomach popping out. So, it wasn’t like you had a girl with the perfect figure standing. And I thought that was beautiful."

Apart from the Lust Stories actress, Thank You For Coming also starred Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Shehnaaz Gill, Natasha Rastogi, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Ahluwalia in key roles. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, who also makes a cameo appearance in the film.



READ | Dolly Singh says she doesn't care about those trolling Thank You For Coming: 'Yeh jo rudhivadi soch hai...' | Exclusive