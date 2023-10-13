Headlines

Dolly Singh says she doesn't care about those trolling Thank You For Coming: 'Yeh jo rudhivadi soch hai...' | Exclusive

Dolly Singh stated that she is fine with critical reviews of her recently released film Thank You For Coming but slammed the trolls for their orthodox thinking.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh in the leading roles, the female buddy comedy Thank You For Coming hit theatres on October 6 and received glowing reviews from criics and audiences alike. The film, with a limited release across 550 screens and an Adult rating, has also performed well at the box office in its opening week.

Amidst this success, there have been some people who have been targeting and trolling Thank You For Coming for its bold and sexual themes circling around female orgasm. A couple of days ago, the producer Rhea Kapoor also called out a 'credible' trade journalist for posting hate speech against the makers, which included 'spewing misogynistic rheoric and encouraging violence' against them.

In a freewheeling conversation with DNA India, Dolly Singh stated that she is fine with critical reviews of the film but slammed the trolls for their orthodox thinking. "I am very okay with critical reviews. I am not saying our film is Oscar worthy or anything, to me it is, so if you don't believe that and feel it's a decent movie, I am okay with that. If your feedback is going to be, 'the performances or the script were weak', I have no issues with that", the content creator turned actress said.

Dolly added, "But I think some people just come with the background and mentality of 'why are women talking about these things, how dare they talk about sex, how dare they wear short clothes, how dare they drink out loud in public, and what are they teaching young girls', I don't adhere with that kind of thinking. When I read those things, I honestly just laugh because we knew while making the film that we will be pissing off a lot of men, especially men who come with this kind of feudal thinking, and also a lot of women, basically a strata of society which will not stand with this kind of open mindedness. And it's completely okay because they come from differen background and society, and it may take them time to reach this level where they think that girls should be able to live the way they want to live."

"Ours is a more urban story and the facets of life that are shown are also very urban. I am not saying that evey girl will relate to the fact of partying at a club on her 30th birthday, but they have their ways to celebrate. I think most women, though they might not come from the same social background as shown in the film, will watch this film and relate to the things and say that it's their story. Every women has been taunted about their ticking biological clock and has felt abandoned and lonely when she has reached a certain age and is single while her friends are getting married so all these facets of life are still relatable", she continued.

Reacting strongly to the trolls, Dolly concluded, "So, I don't think I care about the people who are trolling the film or are upset about it. That's not a critical feedback of the film. There have been many critical reviews and I am open to learn from them but ye jo rudhivaadi soch hai (the people with this orthodox thinking) who think that women in general should be stopped from doing many many things, I would just laugh them off."

Thank You For Coming also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Natasha Rastogi, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Ahluwalia in key roles. Anil Kapoor, who has also co-produced the film, and Karan Kundrra are seen in delightful cameos.

