'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

Nashik man was seen begging on the streets as he was collecting money for Ajay Devgn.

Netizens often get disappointed with Bollywood celebs for various reasons including the ads that they promote. Earlier, Akshay Kumar had apologised for endorsing a tobacco brand after netizens expressed disappointment.

Now, a man in Nashik was seen begging on the streets as he was collecting money for Ajay Devgn. He was seen holding the placard on which "Ajay Devgn ke liye bheek maango andolan!" was written. In the viral video, he can be heard saying, “I am protesting against online gaming and its advertisements. These celebs have so much by the grace of God and yet, they choose to promote online gaming which have bad influence on the youth.”

Video | This unidentified person from Nashik is so pissed by actor Ajay Devgan promoting online gaming ads, that he's collecting 'alms' for the actor. pic.twitter.com/iX361tEq1j — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 23, 2023

He further said, “Hence, I have decided that I will run this 'Bheek Maango Andolan', and beg on the streets to collect money, which I will then send to Ajay Devgn with the request to stop being part of such ads. If you need more money, I'll beg again and send you the amount, but please do not endorse such ads. I am requesting this in Gandhigiri style.”

Sharing the video, the official page of Mumbai News captioned, “This unidentified person from Nashik is so pissed by actor Ajay Devgan promoting online gaming ads, that he's collecting 'alms' for the actor.” Social media users have also reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “Absolutely...not just Ajay Devgan, i saw some more "celebrities" doing it too. But yeah for some reasons Ajay Devgan has penchant for appearing in ads of all the bad habit forming stuffs...such as gutkha, gambling etc.”

The second one said, “Good initiative , need to do this for shivsena MLA..” The third one said, “Very good initiative,Salute Sirji,at least you went one step ahead for the well being of the society has a whole.” The fourth one said, “What a way to express ... Kudos to the person. Wonderful.” The fifth one said, “Great work bhau! Even I would like to give some BHEEK to these rich BHEEKARI's.” The sixth one said, “Absolutely right ..@ajaydevgn plz look into it...and Stop adds which is not acceptable nd bad for society....”

The video has been grabbing attention online.