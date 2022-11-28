Bhediya box office collection day 2 estimates: Varun Dhawan starrer likely to collect Rs 27 crore

File photo

For the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon movie, things appeared rather gloomy. The horror comedy got a respectable review when it first debuted, but Drishyam 2 has been giving it tough competition ever since. It might not be the audience's first pick, but it's encouraging to see how it keeps growing despite this.

The film directed by Amar Kaushik has made a total of 17.09 crores in the last two days. Although it got off to a slow start, growth has continued with each day that has passed. The only obstacle is the buzz surrounding Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, which is resonating with audiences and dominating the box office.

Early trends indicate that Bhediya's Day 3 collections were in the range of Rs 10–11.50 crores. Indeed, Sunday was a blessing and made a significant contribution to its overall numbers. As of right now, according to Koimoi the total receipts are estimated to be between Rs 27.09 and 28.59 crores.

Varun Dhawan recently revealed that he has an ailment called Vestibular Hypofunction.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Varun talked openly about rejoining the work and putting forth even more effort than before when things started to return to normal after the pandemic. The actor claimed that during filming Raj Mehta's family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo, he put a lot of strain on himself. He had the impression that he “was running for an election” Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Maniesh Paul were among the other actors in the movie.

Varun was forced to "shut down" since he was unsure of what had happened to him. “I had this thing called Vestibular Hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard.”he said.

Nobody knows why Varun feels as though a race is taking place, though. He is searching for his purpose and believes that it has "a higher meaning."