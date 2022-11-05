Varun Dhawan reveals he suffered from Vestibular Hypofunction after JugJugg Jeeyo shoot

Varun Dhawan/Instagram

In the midst of promoting his forthcoming movie Bhediya, Varun Dhawan recently revealed that he has an ailment called Vestibular Hypofunction. The actor revealed at a gathering how his health deteriorated after he overworked himself following the pandemic and pushed himself to the brink while shooting JugJugg Jeeyo.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Varun talked openly about rejoining the work and putting forth even more effort than before when things started to return to normal after the pandemic. The actor claimed that during filming Raj Mehta's family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo, he put a lot of strain on himself. He had the impression that he “was running for an election” Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, and Maniesh Paul were among the other actors in the movie.

Varun was forced to "shut down" since he was unsure of what had happened to him. “I had this thing called Vestibular Hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard.”he said.

Varun feels as though there is a race going on, but no one knows why. He is looking for his mission and feels "there is a higher meaning" behind it.

The upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya, directed by Stree director Amar Kaushik, is something that Varun Dhawan is eagerly anticipating. On November 25, the movie will be released in theatres. On April 7, 2023, the film Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled to be released in theatres.

On the day Dhawan reached a decade in Bollywood, the Bhediya trailer was released. The theatrical trailer was unveiled to the media on November 19 and was then followed by a press conference. About Bhediya, Varun's appearance garnered a lot of positive feedback from both his close friends and internet users.