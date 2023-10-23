Headlines

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' with AQI of 303, Mumbai sees ‘moderate’ air

US State Department updates travel advisory for Iraq to Level 4, here's what it means

What was Nita Ambani’s salary as Reliance director? Here’s how much Mukesh Ambani’s wife earned per meeting

'Ousting BJP would be biggest act of patriotism': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' with AQI of 303, Mumbai sees ‘moderate’ air

US State Department updates travel advisory for Iraq to Level 4, here's what it means

7 foreign brands brought to India by Tata

10 ways to lower your high blood pressure

World Cup 2023: Man of the Match awards for India so far

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

This actress worth Rs 58 crore, who made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cleaned toilets for survival at age 17

Watch: Sushmita Sen, daughter Renee perform Dhunuchi dance in sarees at Durga Puja, fans call them ‘poweful duo’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Before Irrfan Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj had almost signed this South superstar for Maqbool

Vishal Bhardwaj revealed that he had almost signed Kamal Haasan for Maqbool and even addressed rumours that Naseeruddin Shah refused to do the film if the South superstar starred in it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Adapted from Macbeth, the 2004 crime drama film Maqbool was the first in Vishal Bhardwaj's trilogy of Shakespeare adaptations. Though the movie didn't perform wonders at the box office, it is considered as one of the most critically acclaimed films in Indian cinema with the exceptional cast of Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, and Piyush Mishra among others.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker and music composer revealed that he had almost finalised Kamal Haasan to play the titular role in Maqbool before the late Irrfan Khan came on board. Vishal had previously worked as a music director for Chachi 420, the comedy directed and produced by Haasan.

Talkin to Samdish, the Kaminey director said, "He (Kamal Haasan) is extremely passionate and intelligent. Iss had tak ki aapko pareshaan kar dete hai, aapko mann karta hai ki bhaag jao inke paas se because if you say something on any topic, he will know more than you. But he is a genius man to work with. Our talks had reached quite far in terms of him playing Maqbool."

Bhardwaj went on to share why did the collaboration didn't happen as he added, "We interacted, but our conflict was the way we were seeing the film. He wanted the film to be bi-lingual, in Hindi and Tamil, which would have other star cast, it would be filmed simultaneously. I thought I was falling in the trap of business here, and back then I used to be very stubborn. I wanted my film to be made my way. Whenever (Kamal) meets me these days, he jokes, ‘When am I getting my call sheet?'".

When the film was being cast, there were also rumours that Naseeruddin Shah refused to do Maqbool if Kamal Haasan starred in it. Speaking about such rumours, Vishal said, "Maybe he didn’t say it in the same words. Perhaps he would have said, ‘Tum soch lo kya karna hai’. He did say this, because Naseer bhai has also worked with Kamal. It is not that they don’t get along. Kamal is a very strong personality, and he is very clear about what he wants. There is no discussion, the director has to be right."

After Maqbool, Vishal Bhardwaj adapted Shakespeare's Othello and Hamlet as Omkara and Haider in 2006 and 2014 respectively.

READ | Who was Rabinder Singh? Former Army and RAW officer who sold Indian secrets to USA, inspired Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Notification issued for MP polls, process of filing nominations begins

Revealed: Details of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani diet that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP names 83 more candidates, fields Maharana Pratap's descendent

Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna film continues to struggle, earns Rs 7.8 crore

Sangram Singh calls shooting for Udaan in Rohtak 'best experience', says 'I ate halwa and churma everyday' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE