Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tech vs Reckless: Can cars outsmart drivers?

Bastar, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says critics told him they reviewed his film without watching | Exclusive

MS Dhoni's 1st IPL auction beats Virat Kohli's pay by whopping 4900%, here how RCB star competed with CSK skipper

'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga...,' PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark

New SIM card rule: Key update for mobile phone users, new limitation to come into effect from July 1

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bastar, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says critics told him they reviewed his film without watching | Exclusive

New SIM card rule: Key update for mobile phone users, new limitation to come into effect from July 1

Meet man, son of street vendor, who scored 99.5 percentile in JEE Mains, gave up IIT Delhi seat due to...

6 Millet flours to manage high cholesterol levels

7 bowlers with most wickets in WPL 2024

8 superfoods to get rid of headache

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Meet actor, who worked with Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, sold papad in theatres, now sells fruits for living

Vicky Kaushal says Sam Bahadur, Animal's box office clash was Test match: 'We knew we needed...'

Meet singer, who charges Rs 20 crore a song, has Rs 400 crore debt due to gambling habit, 'owned' by casino, lives in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bastar, The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says critics told him they reviewed his film without watching | Exclusive

Sudipto Sen opens up about his new release Bastar: The Naxal Story and the controversy that has surrounded the film as well as his previous release The Kerala Story.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 01:09 PM IST | Edited by : Abhimanyu Mathur

article-main
Sudipto Sen, director of Bastar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sudipto Sen had a successful 2023 when his controversial film The Kerala Story broke bank and ended up as the most profitable Indian film of the year. Within a year, the filmmaker was back with his next – Bastar: The Naxal Story. The film, which stars Adah Sharma, was released this Friday. The filmmaker talks about its making and the public discourse around the polarising film.

Talking about the quick turnaround between the two films, Sen says, “I encountered both stories around the same time, years ago. Both films evolved together and I was mentally prepared to make both. Coincidentally, The Kerala Story was made first.”

The filmmaker calls Bastar a personal story. “I was born in 1968 and since I was able to understand the world, I have followed what is happening in Naxalism because it is close to where I live. My sister, brother-in-law were involved in it. I saw the evolution of this movement as it moved from north Bengal to Bihar and now Jharkhand and eventually down south,” he recalls.

Like his previous film The Kerala Story, Bastar has also faced allegations of being agenda-driven and called propaganda. Sen says these claims do not faze him. “Some critic told me he did not watch the film but reviewed it,” he says, while talking about The Kerala Story.

Talking about how he deals with the films’ critics, Sen says, “Vipul ji (Vipul Shah, the two films’ producer) was also angry with me when I responded to Naseeruddin Shah after he criticised the film without watching it. I said ‘you abuse me, call me anywhere but watch it first’. At IFFI in Goa, when we were walking the red carpet, two-three young boys and girls were showing placards protesting the film. I asked them if they watched it and they said no. I told them to watch the screening and then make their mind up. But they refused to watch because they said they were told the film is propaganda.”

Bastar: The Naxal Story released in theatres on March 15 to divisive reviews and polarising audience reactions. The film has managed to earn only Rs 2 crore in its opening weekend, far below the Rs 35 crore The Kerala Story had managed.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar’s brother, who gave 10 consecutive flops, then changed career to feed his family, is now…

Watch: Virat Kohli returns to India from London ahead of IPL 2024, set to join RCB

Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be held in 7 phases, counting of votes on 4 June

Not Ameesha Patel, but this actress was Anil Sharma’s first choice opposite Sunny Deol in Gadar Ek Prem Katha

Crew trailer: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti try to police, Diljit Dosanjh in 'crazy adventure', fans say 'Hera Pheri 2.0'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement