Adah Sharma reacts to Bastar The Naxal Story being called propaganda: 'Even during The Kerala Story...'

Adah Sharma has reunited with The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah for Bastar: The Naxal Story. The film releases in cinemas on March 15 and will clash with Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha.

After the blockbuster success of The Kerala Story, actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah have reunited for Bastar: The Naxal Story. The upcoming political thriller has Adah playing IPS officer Neerja Madhvan fighting to eradicate the Naxals from India.

After the teaser and trailer release, a section of the audience called Bastar: The Naxal Story a piece of propaganda, similar to the initial reactions to the controversial film The Kerala Story. Now, in a recent interview, Adah, who made her acting debut in 1920 London, has replied to those people calling her film propaganda.

Speaking to News18, the actress said, "Once people watch the film, they’ll understand what it’s about. But like I said even during The Kerala Story, it’s a democracy – people can choose to watch a film or not, they can comment after watching a film or not. And we should also be respecting those who are making comments without watching the film because that’s their choice."

Apart from Adah, Bastar: The Naxal Story also features Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen in key roles. The film, based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. is set to release in the theatres on March 15.

Adah Sharma-starrer will clash at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna-starrer action thriller Yodha, which is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is written and helmed by debutant directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

