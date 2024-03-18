Twitter
Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 3: Adah's film mints only Rs 2 crore in opening weekend, lags behind...

Adah Sharma and filmmaker Sudipto Sen's Bastar The Naxal Story didn't start very well at the box office, making only Rs 40 lakh on its first day. But it did a bit better over the weekend.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 09:48 AM IST

Bastar The Naxal Story
Adah Sharma and filmmaker Sudipto Sen teamed up again for Bastar: The Naxal Story after the box office success of their previous collaboration, The Kerala Story. However, while The Kerala Story faced criticism for its propagandist elements despite moderate success, Bastar: The Naxal Story seems to be struggling on both fronts.

The movie didn't start very well at the box office, making only Rs 40 lakh on its first day. But it did a bit better over the weekend. On Saturday, it earned Rs 75 lakh, which was 87.50 percent more than the first day. Sunday was even better, with earnings of Rs 90 lakh. In total, the movie made Rs 2.05 crore in India.

On Sunday, Bastar: The Naxal Story didn't do as well at the box office as The Kerala Story. The Kerala Story earned Rs 35.33 crores in its first three days. In comparison, Bastar: The Naxal Story only earned Rs 2.05 crore during that time.

The movie Bastar: The Naxal Story draws inspiration from real events involving Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. It highlights the impact of Naxalism, which has resulted in numerous casualties and extensive damage to national assets over the past fifty years in independent India.

Following the release of the teaser and trailer, some individuals criticized Bastar: The Naxal Story, likening it to the controversial film The Kerala Story, and called it a propaganda film. However, in a recent interview, Adah, who made her acting debut in 1920 London, addressed these accusations against her film.

Speaking to News18, the actress said, "Once people watch the film, they’ll understand what it’s about. But like I said even during The Kerala Story, it’s a democracy – people can choose to watch a film or not, they can comment after watching a film or not. And we should also be respecting those who are making comments without watching the film because that’s their choice."

