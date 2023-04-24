Badshah apologises after receiving backlash for using Lord Shiva's name in new song Sanak, says 'I would never....'

Credit: Badshah/Instagram

On Monday, rapper Badshah issued an apology after many people raised objections to the lyrics of his recently released song Sanak. He took to Instagram and penned a long note after a priest slammed the rapper for using the name of Lord Shiva (Bholenath) along with obscene words in the song.

He wrote, "it has been brought to my attention that one of my recent releases, Sanak, sadly seems to have hurt the sentiments of some people. I would never willingly or unknowingly cause offence to anyone`s sentiments. I bring my artistic creations and musical compositions to you, my fans, with the utmost sincerity and passion."

For the unversed, senior priest of Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district slammed Badshah for using the name of Lord Shiva (Bholenath) along with obscene words in the song. The priest Mahesh asked him to remove the name of God from the song and apologise. He further said that he would demand to lodge an FIR against the rapper.

Amid the row, Badshah has now decided to change some parts of the song. "In light of this recent development, I have taken proactive measures to change some parts of the song and actioned the replacement with this new version on all digital platforms to further avoid hurting anyone. The replacement process takes a few days before the changes will reflect on all platforms, I request everyone to be patient during this period. I humbly offer my sincerest apologies to those whom I may have unknowingly hurt. My fans remain my bedrock, and I shall always hold them in the highest esteem and with boundless affection," he added.

Badshah released Sanak a month ago and has garnered over 22 million views so far. Now it's to see how the audience will react to the new version. For the unversed, earlier, reports stating that Badshah will be tying the knot with Isha circulated. Singer Badshah is reportedly dating popular Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. Before Isha, Badshah was married to Jasmine, and reportedly, they split two years ago, during the lockdown. Badshah and Jasmine are parents to Jessamy Grace Masih Singh. Jasmine and Jessamy have been relocated to London after the pandemic.

Isha Rikhi is a model and Punjabi actress who hails from Chandigarh. Isha started her career with modeling in 2012, and soon she ventured into Punjabi films. She has been a part of successful Punjabi films like Jatt and Juliet, Happy Go Lucky, and Ardaas. After making an impression in Tollywood, Isha moved to Bollywood and she made her debut in Bollywood with the forgettable rom-com Nawabzaade (2018). Badshah and Isha like each other, and as per a source quoted by Pinkvilla, "They figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families." (With inputs from ANI)

