Suniel Shetty explains how social media destroyed lives, says people abuse him, his family: 'Calling my daughter b***h'

Suniel Shetty

Actor-producer Suniel Shetty has shared strong opinions regarding social media trolling. While featuring on The Ranveer Allahbadia Show, Suniel shared his thought about social media has invaded the privacy of celebrities and how it destroyed lives. "Today’s time of social media there is no privacy, and it destroys your life," Suniel further explained how one sentence of a celeb is edited in 15 different ways and showcased in 15 different ways. "It (social media) destroyed our lives. You know it has made it impossible. I’m scared to talk,” revealed Shetty.

Suniel also revealed that many celebrities and influencers are forced to be diplomatic. According to the actor, they are living in fear of being hammered or trolled for something that they have not done. Calling himself an 'old school' Suniel revealed that he does get hurt when his close ones are abused. "People are abusing me, my family, calling my daughter a b***h, calling my mother, for what? It hurts."

Suniel also added that despite all the hate, he would not be quiet. "I'm a Shetty boy. I would never keep quiet. Today they'd say 'You know he’s using his strength to do this’ and not realising how much the other individual has probably damaged me and hurt me," Shetty said.

In the same conversation, Suniel Shetty defended his son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul for appearing at Koffee With Karan. A few years ago, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya got into trouble for their controversial statement in Koffee With Karan and were banned for a couple of weeks.

Suniel Shetty defended KL Rahul and said, “You know when that interview of him (KL Rahul) and Hardik (Pandya) came… Hardik probably got carried away. But when you have an anchor shoving it down your throat what do you do? So it is the format of the show, you get kids excited and they say stuff, and then Bollywood is being banned.” On the work front, Suniel will soon be seen with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3