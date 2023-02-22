Headlines

'Celebrate culture, diversity of India in schools': PM Modi to National Teachers' Award winners

Backstreet Boys to perform in India after 13 years, here’s where and when you can catch them live

Backstreet Boys are set to perform in India for the first time in 13 years, this May.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

As the song goes: 'Oh my god, they are back again!' The original boy band Backstreet Boys is returning to India after a gap of 13 years. The popular band, known for their chartbusters like Everybody and Show Me The Meaning, have only once performed in India, back in 2010. They will be returning for a two-city tour in May 2023, ticketing platform BookMyShow announced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, BookMyShow dropped a picture with the silhouettes of the five members of the band without divulging any info. “Everybody! This is incomplete information. Come back on Feb 22nd for more,” the caption read. The wordplay, the silhouettes and the song – Everybody – gave it plainly away that the Backstreet Boys are returning to India.

On Wednesday, BookMyShow finally announced the details of the tour. A release from the ticketing site read, “Excited to share that one of the best-selling bands of all time, the Backstreet Boys, have today announced that their blockbuster DNA World Tour will travel to India in May, 2023.” The tour is backed by BookMyShow, along with Live Nation. The band will be performing at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4. Prior to this, the only time the band performed in India was as part of the Romanov Red Rock ‘n India music festival in Delhi in 2010.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The DNA World Tour also includes concerts in Cairo, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Jeddah, Tel Aviv, and South Africa, all in the month of May. Along with this announcement, the band also released the first episode of their new documentary series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look of the preparation for their highly-anticipated and massively successful world tour.

Backstreet Boys consists of AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson. The band is one of the highest-selling musical acts in history, having delivered multiple chart-toppers in a three-decade-long association. The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour, comes on the back of the boy-band favourite’s tenth studio album, DNA, which was released in February 2019.

