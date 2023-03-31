Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are ready to embrace parenthood soon. On Friday, Ishita took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy. She dropped two photos in a carousel post and shared the good news.

The couple is seen posing at the beach in silhouette pictures. In one of the photos, Vatsal is captured kissing Ishita`s baby bump. In another one, Sheth is in awe of the mom-to-be, and he's busy embracing her pregnancy glow. Ishita captioned the post, "Baby on Board."

Here's the post

Fans and film industry members were ecstatic to know about Ishita and Vatsal's pregnancy. "Mubarak ho mere bhai," actor Shaheer Sheikh commented."Wohoooooooooooo..congratulations," actress Vahbiz Dorabjee commented. Bhaktyar Irani commented, "Wooowww congrats banne ne!!" A fan wrote, "Congratulations didu @ishidutta and jiju, I am also waiting for these beautiful moments. Pray for me too. May God take care of your pregnancy and the little angel will always be in a safe state..amen. So glad to see this and get this news." Another fan wrote, "Sonalli Seygall wrote, "Omg!!! Congratulations."

On March 16, The news of Ishita's pregnancy broke out when she appeared at the airport flaunting her baby bump. She looked absolutely gorgeous and radiated the pregnancy glow. The actress also smiled and waved at the paps. However, she did not make any official statement on social media at that time. For the unversed, Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot in 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. I