Ayushmann Khurrana's 'desi hack' for fog delay in Ind vs NZ World Cup game has fans in splits: 'Floodlights ko...'

Ayushmann Khurrana suggests 'desi North Indian hack' for fog delay in India vs New Zealand World Cup match.

Viewers watching the India vs New Zealand World Cup match on Sunday were in for a surprise as the game was halted for some time due to fog on the ground. The match was being played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala and a sudden arrival of dense fog led to play being stopped for a little under half an hour. While this led to an outpouring of memes online, actor Ayushmann Khurrana also poked fun at the situation, suggesting a 'desi hack' that left his fans and followers in splits.

On Sunday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Twitter and while sharing the picture of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer standing on the pitch with the New Zealand wicketkeeper and baller Feugerson, the actor wrote, “Hill station pe raat ko dhundh ho hee jaati hai waise. Floodlights ko low beam pe try karo zara (Fog often happens on hill station. Just try keeping the floodlights on low). Desi north Indian hacks >>.”

Hill station pe raat ko dhundh ho hee jaati hai waise. Floodlights ko low beam pe try karo zara.

Desi north Indian hacks >> #IndvsNZ #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/oEpAUvXzud — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 22, 2023

His response to the fog delay in the India vs New Zealand match has left netizens in splits. One of the comments read, “haha, yahan nahi toh kisi truck ke peeche laga lo.” Another wrote, “Man!! You are hilarious.” Another comment read, “We north Indians have jugaad for everything.” Another fan wrote, “We have taken your suggestion and the match has started. Love from hills.” Another wrote, “looks like they took your jugaad(hack) idea and it worked.”

India’s captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamsala. Mohammad Shami, in his comeback to the playing XI, was the star for India with his second 5-wicket haul in World Cups. Buoyed by a fluent Darryl Mitchell ton, New Zealand set a target of 274 runs for India to chase. The Indian chase was underway with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the middle when the interruption took place.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in the movie Dream Girl 2. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie also starred Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bannerji, Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Manjot Singh in key roles. The film became the highest opener of Ayushmann and emerged to be a box office hit.

Talking about his upcoming movie after Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana told Telly Chakkar, “I am doing two films, and already there are talks about it in the air. People know about it, but there’s no official announcement, so that will happen; jab hoga toh hoga.”