Headlines

Mannara Chopra reveals if she discussed Bigg Boss 17 offer with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra: ‘I would rather…’

Government committed to giving quota to Marathas, do not take steps like suicide: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

This fast bowler becomes first Indian with multiple 5-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'desi hack' for fog delay in Ind vs NZ World Cup game has fans in splits: 'Floodlights ko...'

Delhi-NCR news: Gurugram residents stunned as first Rs 100 crore apartment sold, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mannara Chopra reveals if she discussed Bigg Boss 17 offer with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra: ‘I would rather…’

This fast bowler becomes first Indian with multiple 5-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'desi hack' for fog delay in Ind vs NZ World Cup game has fans in splits: 'Floodlights ko...'

7 foods to fight dry skin in winter

Yoga asanas to strengthen knees

Fastest to score 2000 runs in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'desi hack' for fog delay in Ind vs NZ World Cup game has fans in splits: 'Floodlights ko...'

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Aditya Chopra’s first choice to play Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone says she has better chemistry with this actor other than Ranveer Singh

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'desi hack' for fog delay in Ind vs NZ World Cup game has fans in splits: 'Floodlights ko...'

Ayushmann Khurrana suggests 'desi North Indian hack' for fog delay in India vs New Zealand World Cup match.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 08:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Viewers watching the India vs New Zealand World Cup match on Sunday were in for a surprise as the game was halted for some time due to fog on the ground. The match was being played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala and a sudden arrival of dense fog led to play being stopped for a little under half an hour. While this led to an outpouring of memes online, actor Ayushmann Khurrana also poked fun at the situation, suggesting a 'desi hack' that left his fans and followers in splits.

On Sunday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Twitter and while sharing the picture of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer standing on the pitch with the New Zealand wicketkeeper and baller Feugerson, the actor wrote, “Hill station pe raat ko dhundh ho hee jaati hai waise. Floodlights ko low beam pe try karo zara (Fog often happens on hill station. Just try keeping the floodlights on low). Desi north Indian hacks >>.”

His response to the fog delay in the India vs New Zealand match has left netizens in splits. One of the comments read, “haha, yahan nahi toh kisi truck ke peeche laga lo.” Another wrote, “Man!! You are hilarious.” Another comment read, “We north Indians have jugaad for everything.” Another fan wrote, “We have taken your suggestion and the match has started. Love from hills.” Another wrote, “looks like they took your jugaad(hack) idea and it worked.” 

India’s captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first against New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamsala. Mohammad Shami, in his comeback to the playing XI, was the star for India with his second 5-wicket haul in  World Cups. Buoyed by a fluent Darryl Mitchell ton, New Zealand set a target of 274 runs for India to chase. The Indian chase was underway with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the middle when the interruption took place.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in the movie Dream Girl 2. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie also starred Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bannerji, Paresh Rawal, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Manjot Singh in key roles. The film became the highest opener of Ayushmann and emerged to be a box office hit. 

Talking about his upcoming movie after Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana told Telly Chakkar, “I am doing two films, and already there are talks about it in the air. People know about it, but there’s no official announcement, so that will happen; jab hoga toh hoga.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mohammed Shami surpasses Anil Kumble to achieve this milestone in ODI World Cup

Kanika Mann reveals if her look from Chand Jalne Laga is inspired by Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Body-builder and fitness influencer Raechelle Chase passes away at 41

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024: Important update about exam date sheet students must know

Raghav Chadha shares unseen photo with Parineeti Chopra, pens romantic note on her birthday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE