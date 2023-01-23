Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Guests dance to Shah Rukh-Deepika's Pathaan song Besharam Rang at sangeet ceremony

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding/Varinder Chawla Instagram

The Bollywood star Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot on Monday, January 23, at the actress's father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The pre-wedding festivities for the big fat Indian wedding began on January 21 with the sangeet ceremony on the night of January 22.

A video has been shared by the celebrity paparazzi Varinder Chawla from Sunday night in which the famous song Besharam Rang featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from their upcoming actioner Pathaan can be heard playing on speakers at the wedding venue. Though Athiya and Rahul are not seen in the clip, the guests seem to be having a great time at the sangeet.

On Sunday, the veteran actor Suniel met the paparazzi outside the wedding venue and said that the couple will meet the media after their wedding. ""Aa rahe hain hum log. Kal unko leke aata hoon, bachchon ko, Apne jis tareke se pyaar dikhya uske liye bahut bahut thank you (We are coming tomorrow. I'll bring the kids tomorrow. The way you have all shown love towards them, thank you a lot)", he was heard saying to the paps.



The wedding ceremony has been kept extremely private as a source was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It’s most likely that you may not see many industry peeps."

For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul have been together for more than three years. The couple, however, maintained their relationship a secret earlier before the couple made their first public appearance and posed together at the screening of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut Bollywood film Tadap in December 2021.