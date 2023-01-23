Pathaan: SRK can charm even a palm tree, Deepika is a 'hustler'; says Besharam Rang choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone in Besharam Rang/File photos

The song Besharam Rang from Pathaan has been a hot topic of discussion since its release last month. From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry to widespread protests over Deepika wearing a saffron-coloured bikini, the song was discussed widely and became an instant chartbuster.

On Sunday, the song's choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant shared interesting details related to Besharam Rang and its making in a video titled 'Pathaan conversations with Vaibhavi Merchant' uploaded by the production house YRF(Yash Raj Films) on its YouTube handle.

Talking about the SRK magic, she said, "When he walks on the set, he is so charming and you see a charismatic Shah Rukh at his best. He can charm even a palm tree, I guess. He can charm anything and everything, any object, and any being, for that matter. He can make the most ordinary, extraordinary moment in cinema. That's the kind of allure, enigma, and magic that he possesses. He is a very simple man, but when it comes to giving a shot...that's the mark of a brilliant actor."

As Besharam Rang marks first collaboration between Deepika and Vaibhavi, the choreographer had all praises for the actress as she stated in the clip, "With Deepika, it was a very pleasant, smooth sailing, and a calm (experience). She had a way of working things out and she would rehearse. She is very less demanding. I was very excited about the fact that she got the vision and she was in sync literally. She's a bit of a hustler, I mean she's a silent worker, she’s very quietly observing what's happening, she's very silently taking in what somebody is actually letting her know, and she's very clever about her work which is what I like about her."

Besharam Rang is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar and crooned by Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro. Pathaan releases in cinemas worldwide on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.



READ | 'More pressing issues than colour of costumes...': Besharam Rang singer Caralisa Monteiro reacts to saffron bikini row