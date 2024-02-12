Arshad Warsi, wife Maria Goretti register their marriage after 25 years ahead of Valentine's Day

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti have finally registered their marriage, almost 25 years after tying the knot.

Actor Arshad Warsi and wife Maria Goretti have finally registered their marriage. Interestingly, the couple has been married for close to 25 years now. However, the couple recently registered their marriage in court ahead of the silver jubilee celebrations of their union on this Valentine's Day. As per media reports, the couple registered their marriage in court on January 23.

Arshad and Maria got married on February 14, 1999. The two walked down the aisle in a church ceremony, followed by a traditional nikah. However, they had never registered their marriage formally. The actor said that they registered their marriage for legal reasons, realising its importance when dealing with property matters and for the future.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Arshad said, “It crossed our minds, but we never thought that it was really important. But then we realised that it is important to do it when you have to deal with property matters and even after you are no more. We did it for the sake of the law. Otherwise, I feel as partners, if you are committed to each other, then that’s all that matters.” According to an ANI report, the two registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Their kids couldn't come because only witnesses were allowed.

Their marriage was registered ahead of Valentine’s Day, which also happens to be their wedding anniversary, but the couple says it was just a coincidence. Ask Arshad how they came down to choosing Valentine’s Day to get married and he breaks into a laugh. He shares, “I hate to share my wedding date with anyone because it sounds so cheesy. Both Maria and I are embarrassed about this! It was never intentional though. Maria’s parents wanted us to get married soon. We couldn’t during Lent and then I was getting busy with work. We didn’t want to waste one year and the one date that looked feasible to us back then was February 14, so we went ahead with it. Now I have the scariest memory of Valentine’s Day - that I got married,” Arshad told BT.