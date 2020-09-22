Arjun Kapoor to donate his plasma after testing positive for coronavirus

Arjun Kapoor who has been tested positive for coronavirus is recovering while home quarantining. The actor has now decided to donate his plasma so that he can help save the lives of people who are in critical need for it. Arjun also wants to motivate recovered coronavirus patients to donate plasma so that lives can be saved. It was on September 6, when Arjun took to his social media pages and revealed that he is COVID-19 positive.

Talking about his plasma donation, medical personnel in the know on conditions of anonymity stated, "Yes, this is true. Arjun will be donating his plasma on the 45th day since he tested positive. We welcome this move by him because such steps will empower and motivate others to step forward and donate plasma. Plasma therapy is crucial to saving lives and the more people come out and help the patients in serious need for plasma, the better."

The source further added, "Arjun will have to go to a city hospital to donate his plasma. We are currently working with him closely to lock the date and follow all procedures. It is really nice of him to do this. We want more and more Indians who have battled and won over coronavirus to also do the same. We need to beat this virus and the support of all Indians is key to us winning."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will next be seen in a romantic film opposite Rakul Preet Singh. It was during the shoot of this film the actor got diagnosed with coronavirus.