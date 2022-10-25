Search icon
Arjun Kapoor 'finally' clicks selfie with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal on Diwali, photo goes viral

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, who marked their first Diwali as a married couple this year, can be seen posing with Arjun Kapoor for a selfie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

Credit: Arjun Kapoor-Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on Tuesday, shared a selfie with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif from Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash. Taking to his Instagram story, the Ishaqzaade actor treated fans with a glimpse of Sonam's Diwali party.

In the photo, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal are dressed in ethnic attire to mark the festive season. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Finally have a (blurry) picture with these two."Sonam Kapoor hosted a Diwali Bash along with her husband Anand Ahuja and it was a star-studded event.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif marked their first Diwali as a married couple this year. Katrina, on Monday, posted a couple of pictures on Instagram and wished everyone on the occasion. On the work front, the Half Girlfriend actor will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film Kuttey alongside Radhika Madan, Tabu and Konkana Sen Sharma.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film The Lady Killer along with actor Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty. Meanwhile, Katrina is busy promoting her film Phone Bhoot. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, is all set to release on November 4. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

Phone Bhoot will face a box office clash with two big films, Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy Kuttey and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double X. Katrina will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Vicky, on the other hand, was last seen in director Shoojit Sircar`s period film Sardar Udham, which received positive feedback from the audience. He will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar`s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Produced by Maddock Films the release date of the film is still awaited.

Also, he has Dharma Productions' next comedy film Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and director Meghna Gulzar`s next biopic film Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in his kitty.  Sam Bahadur is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. (With inputs from ANI)

