Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif perform Lakshmi puja on their first Diwali after marriage

Headlines

Wordle 784 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 12

DNA Special: Will Russia's Lunar-25 steal India's Chandrayaan-3 thunder in race to moon?

'Living in world of hallucinations': P Chidambaram slams FM Nirmala Sitharaman for 'UPA wasted decade' remark

VVS Laxman not to accompany Team India for Ireland T20Is; Bumrah and Co. to depart from Mumbai on this date

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 784 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 12

DNA Special: Will Russia's Lunar-25 steal India's Chandrayaan-3 thunder in race to moon?

VVS Laxman not to accompany Team India for Ireland T20Is; Bumrah and Co. to depart from Mumbai on this date

Gadar 2: Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff celebrate Sunny Deol-starrer

Expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani

Richest bodybuilders in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

Fans arrive in tractors to watch Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, netizens call it 'massive craze': Watch viral video

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's co-star barred from watching film due to CBFC rating? Here's what we know

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif perform Lakshmi puja on their first Diwali after marriage

Vicky Kaushal can be seen with his arm around Katrina Kaif as they perform Lakshmi Pooja on Diwali.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had entered into marital bliss, they have been treating fans with glimpses of their happy life.Today, the duo marked their first Diwali as husband and wife. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a picture of him and Katrina performing Lakshmi puja together at their house.

"Ghar ki lakshmi ke sath lakshmi puja ho gayi. Aap sabhi ko humari taraf se shubh Deepavali. In the picture, Vicky can be seen with his arm around Katrina as they perform Lakshmi Pooja. The two opted for simple ethnic wear. Katrina opted for a white kurta with pink salwar and had a yellow dupatta over her head. Vicky chose to wear an all-white kurta pajama set. The couple`s Diwali picture has left netizens in awe of them.

"Haye...nazar na lage," a social media user commented."Happy Diwali #vickat to u and ur family and all of u guys," another one wrote. Actress Bhumi Pednekar dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Recently Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of Koffee with Karan.

"I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said. She added, "Calling her relationship unexpected and out of the blue'

Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal." Katrina also revealed that her husband performed on her songs for 45 minutes to cheer her up when she was feeling low on her birthday. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Proof of aliens? NASA spots mud cracks on Mars's surface similar to Earth indicating seasonal cycle

Meet ex-IPS officer Basant Rath, who retired prematurely, registers himself as BJP activist online

CAT 2023 Registration: Know how to apply, last date, application fee and other details

'Debating issue of ethnic cleansing is duty of MPs': Congress' P Chidambaram hits out at Amit Shah over Manipur remarks

Struggling with sleep and weight loss? Know the ideal time for dinner to improve both

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE