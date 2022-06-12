AR Rahman listens to Abdu Rozik’s song at daughter Khatija’s wedding reception, video goes viral

Abdu Rozik/Instagram

On Friday, music legend AR Rahman hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Chennai for his daughter Khatija Rahman and son-in-law Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. Several actors, singers, musicians, and filmmakers attended the musical evening, which turned out to be a rendezvous. The celebration was attended by Manisha Koirala, filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Shekhar Kapur, singers Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Javed Ali, Abdu Rozik, and musicians Shivamani and Jatin Pandit. MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, also wished the couple well.

A lovely video from the wedding reception also shows singer Abdu Rozik on stage performing the song Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega while AR Rahman stands nearby. It all comes to a close with Rahman shaking hands with Abdu, who was dressed in a sherwani and wearing a traditional headgear. In the caption of the video, he referred to AR Rahman as his ‘godfather’.





Manisha shared a few photos from the celebration with the newlyweds, AR Rahman and his bride Saira Bano. For the evening, the actor wore a pink kurta-salwar.



She wrote along with the photos, “A.R. Rahman sir’s daughter Khatija’s wedding reception was sheer joy.. meeting my colleagues from here really warmed my heart!! This celebration has added more to already many lovely memories of #chennai!! God bless the newly wed.”



Khatija, who is also a singer and musician, married Riyasdeen on May 5. The wedding was attended by close relatives and friends, with bride Khatija dressed in a white bridal lehenga. Prior to the reception, she posted a video of the ceremony on Instagram.