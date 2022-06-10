AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija shares her dreamy wedding video, fans shower love

Khatija Rahman/Instagram

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija has uploaded a stunning video of her wedding to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on Instagram. In the viral video, we can see the bride making her entrance, guests conversing, and rituals being performed. In the beginning of the video, there is also a snapshot of Khatija's grandma.

Sharing the video, Khatija wrote, “With the prayers and blessings of my grandparents and our families. On my big day (May 5) with @riyasdeenriyan. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family and my dearest team .”



Sharing a picture from the ceremony, Rahman had written, "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marraige (sic)."

AR Rahman, his wife Saira Banu, and their children Ameen and Rahima are seen posing with the newlyweds in the shot. Rahman's mother, Kareema's picture kept beside the newlywed couple for her blessings.

Khatija also shared a photo with her husband and wrote, "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan."

In January of this year, Khatija announced her engagement to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an ambitious entrepreneur and audio engineer. Only close family members and friends were present at the engagement ceremony, which was a private occasion.



Also read: AR Rahman's daughter Khatija gets married to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, fans shower love

Khatija announced her engagement on her Instagram account on December 29, and it was attended by close relatives and friends.