Cannes 2022: AR Rahman shares happy photo with Vikram star Kamal Haasan from film festival

AR Rahman-Kamal Haasan/Instagram

The annual 75th Cannes Film Festival commenced on Tuesday. While Deepika Padukone stole headlines with her many looks on day 1 of the film festival, composer and singer AR Rahman meanwhile, shared a happy picture featuring him and South star Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the upcoming film Vikram.

Rahman took to his Instagram handle and posted the picture in which he and Kamal could be seen standing beside each other. While the musical maestro wore a black bandhgala suit with sunglasses, Kamal too wore a similar suit but with white highlights on it.

Rahman also walked the red carpet on Tuesday, representing the Indian delegation led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

Excited to be at Cannes Film Festival, Rahman had told ANI," It's is a great honour to be here. I also have my first directorial film which is premiering at Cannes XR. We all are excited."

At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Rahman's directorial debut Le Musk will have a world premiere in Cannes XR, Marche Du Films. It is a 36-minute VR film that stars Nora Arnezeder and Guy Burnet in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification and lyricist-poet Prasoon Joshi, who is part of the Indian delegation at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, considers "India as a storyteller`s country".

Speaking to ANI about the festival where India has been named the Country of Honour, he said, "India has always come to Cannes and we have all learned a lot here. There are two parts to Cannes-- one is the market and the other one is where the films are showcased. I think both have been very important for us and this is a special year because India is the Country of Honour." "The government and all the filmmakers together have taken it pretty seriously. We are looking forward to having very fruitful discussions whether it is at an industry level or at a partnership level between different bodies," Prasoon continued.

He further went on to state that India is a storyteller's country and since ancient times it has been a deeply ingrained part of our culture."I consider India as a storyteller`s country. Not just now, but in ancient India also Katha was a very important part of our culture. Whether it`s at home, whether it`s the storytelling by grandparents to children or in the society where you have congregations and storytelling is an important part of it. So I think the next era can belong to India, especially in terms of global stories and ideas coming out of India. It will be a great festival for us and we all look forward," said Prasoon.

(With inputs from ANI)