Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli organise bhandara for 100 seers in Rishikesh, fans praise them for 'embracing their culture'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Rishikesh

Hours after actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli met Swami Dayanand at his ashram in Rishikesh, the celeb couple organised a bhandara in the premises, feeding a hundred seers there and taking their blessings. Pictures from the feast organised by Anushka and Virat were shared by fan clubs on social media with praise for the two for ‘embracing their culture’.

On Tuesday morning, a pic emerged online showing Anushka and Virat at Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj's samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh. The visit comes just before the India-Australia Test series where Virat will be expected to star. Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj was the ‘spiritual guru’ of PM Narendra Modi.

Later in the day, fan clubs shared pictures and videos of the couple organising a bhandara (religious feast) for 100 seers at the ashram. The pictures showed the seers sitting on the ground and food being served to them as Virat and Anushka sought their blessings with folded hands.

Fans praised the couple for the gesture. One tweeted, “No other cricketer or even celebrity has been so connected to roots the way Kohli is. Imagine going to Vrindavan , Rishikesh and Nainital. Like i have seen no other celebrity doing this thing.” Another wrote, “It is so good to see celebrities embracing their culture so openly like this.” Others said this showed Anushka and Virat were connected to their roots.

Kohli will be a part of the Indian team that takes on Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Test is scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur. Anushka, on the other hand, will mark her return to the big screen this year with the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, where she plays Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This will be her first release since Zero (2018).