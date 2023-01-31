Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit ashram of PM Modi’s spiritual guru in Rishikesh, pic goes viral

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Former India skipper Virat Kohli visited Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj's samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh with wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli’s visit to the ashram came days before India’s upcoming Test series against Australia. It is to be noted that Kohli has taken a break from T20Is and that’s why he is not playing in the ongoing New Zealand series. Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj was the ‘spiritual guru’ of PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi had come to meet Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj on September 11, 2015 and after his visit the ashram grabbed everyone’s ashram.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been included in the Indian team for the first two Tests against Australia. The first Test is scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur.

Kohli has been in superb form since 2022 Asia Cup as he has scored four tons - three in ODIs and one in T20Is.

India squad for first two Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (Wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.