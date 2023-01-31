Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit ashram of PM Modi’s spiritual guru in Rishikesh, pic goes viral

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s visit to the ashram came days before India’s upcoming Test series against Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit ashram of PM Modi’s spiritual guru in Rishikesh, pic goes viral
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Former India skipper Virat Kohli visited Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj's samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh with wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli’s visit to the ashram came days before India’s upcoming Test series against Australia. It is to be noted that Kohli has taken a break from T20Is and that’s why he is not playing in the ongoing New Zealand series. Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj was the ‘spiritual guru’ of PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi had come to meet Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj on September 11, 2015 and after his visit the ashram grabbed everyone’s ashram.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been included in the Indian team for the first two Tests against Australia. The first Test is scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur.

Kohli has been in superb form since 2022 Asia Cup as he has scored four tons - three in ODIs and one in T20Is.

India squad for first two Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (Wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Basant Panchami 2023: Check these Bollywood celebrity-inspired outfit ideas for Saraswati Puja
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif first anniversary: A look at VicKat's romantic photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Recruitment Exam 2022 result out at sbi.co.in: See steps to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.