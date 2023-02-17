Search icon
Anupam Kher hits back at Prakash Raj for calling The Kashmir Files a 'nonsense' film, says 'apni apni aukat...'

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files has remained in controversies since its release last year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

Anupam Kher-Prakash Raj/File photos

Though The Kashmir Files was among the few blockbusters in the Hindi film industry last year, it also invited sharp criticism as many people claimed that the Vivek Agnihotri directorial was more of a propaganda tool. The National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj recently called the political drama a 'nonsense' film.

Now, in a recent interview, Anupam Kher has reacted strongly to Prakash Raj's statement. Talking to Navbharat Times, the veteran actor said, "Apni apni aukat ki baat karte hain log. Kuch logo ko zindagi bhar jhooth bolna padta hai, kuch log zindagi bhar sach bolte hain. Main un logon mein se hoon jo zindagi bhar sach bol ke zindagi jiyein hain. Jisko jhooth bol ke jeena hai vo uski marzi hai. (People talk according to their respective status. Some people have to lie all their lives, while others speak the truth all their lives. I am one of those who have spoken the truth throughout his life. Those who want to live by lying, it is their wish.)"

It was at a Kerala event where Raj had said, "The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spit on them. They are still shameless. The other fellow, the director is still telling, 'Why I am not getting Oscar?' He will not even get a Bhaskar."

Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri had also slammed the actor and tweeted, "A small, people’s film #TheKashmirFiles has given sleepless nights to #UrbanNaxals so much that one of their Pidi is troubled even after one year, calling its viewer’s barking dogs. And Mr. Andhkaar Raj, how can I get Bhaskar, she/he is all yours. Forever."

Apart from Anupam Kher, The Kashmir Files also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, and Bhasha Sumbli among others.

