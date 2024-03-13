Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra Winters welcome baby girl Tara; actor reveals why they didn't go for sex determination in US

This low-budget film did better VFX than Adipurush, Brahmastra, Marvel, DC in just Rs 80 crore, no foreign crew, won...

‘Sudha Murty got a ringside seat…’: Akshata Murty lauds philanthropist mother as role model

Meet man who was rejected 73 times, quit job to build Rs 15000 crore firm, earns Rs 1.2 crore daily, his wife is...

PM Modi lays foundation for 3 semiconductor plants worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, 2 in Gujarat, 1 in Assam

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AI will be smarter than any single human by next year: Musk

Viral: Dreaded gangster Kala Jathedi marries lady don 'Madam Minz' amid tight security in Delhi, watch video

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra Winters welcome baby girl Tara; actor reveals why they didn't go for sex determination in US

Iron-rich fruits to boost haemoglobin levels during summer

8 superfoods for thyroid health

Korean habits to stay healthy, young and happy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra Winters welcome baby girl Tara; actor reveals why they didn't go for sex determination in US

This low-budget film did better VFX than Adipurush, Brahmastra, Marvel, DC in just Rs 80 crore, no foreign crew, won...

Ranvir Shorey says he initially had apprehensions about his Sunflower character, Vikas Bahl convinced him

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra Winters welcome baby girl Tara; actor reveals why they didn't go for sex determination in US

Anshuman Jha and his wife Sierra Winters welcome a baby girl, and the actor explained why they didn't go for sex determination in the US.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 12:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Anshuman Jha-Sierra Winters (Image source: Special arrangement)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Anshuman Jha and his tri-athlete wife Sierra are overjoyed to announce the arrival of their precious baby girl. Born on March 10th in the United States, their daughter arrived after a long but ultimately safe labour which lasted 32 hours for the marathon runner Sierra.

Expressing his gratitude, Anshuman shared, "I am really grateful that Sierra and 'Tara' are both healthy & safe. And we feel truly blessed to have an angel. I have been raised by my mother,  my elder sister is the reason why I could pursue acting and I have always had a lot of female influence in my life through my cousin sisters as well. So in a way, I am matriarchal. In the US, it is legal to find out if it is a girl or boy but we intentionally didn't find out because we wanted to have a surprise. And we are thrilled to have our daughter. Sierra's mom and dad are here and I believe grandparents are a blessing for a child. Sierra came up with the name, Tara & I loved it." The couple have kept both surnames; so their daughter will be known as 'Tara Jha Winters'."

In addition to their joyous news, the couple has made a conscious decision not to share photos of their daughter in the initial phase of ger life, citing their conservative approach towards their baby's privacy. Says Anshuman 'Some things don't need to be shared. In a world that is obsessed with counting likes, followers - I count my blessings & keep it private'. On the work front, Anushuman Jha was last seen in Lakadbaggha.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This veteran singer's granddaughter to make her Bollywood debut in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

SBI submits electoral bonds details to Election Commission

This pan-India star worked in Indian Air Force, speaks 7 languages, dad forced him to join films, gave Rs 2200 crore hit

Ramadan 2024: What is taraweeh, 'wajib' namaz offered by Muslims only during holy month?

Watch: NASA's Crew 7 successfully splashdown on Earth from space

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement