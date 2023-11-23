Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor will kill everyone to win papa Anil's love, Bobby Deol's blood-soaked avatar shocks fans

Animal trailer features Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before violent avatar, facing off against a menacing Bobby Deol in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's revenge drama.

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Animal was released on Thursday amid much fanfare in Delhi. The trailer launch event was attended by the film’s star cast – including Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, as well as director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar. The hyperviolent yet slick trailer has fans all hyped up.

The trailer opens with an eager Ranbir talking to his 'papa' Anil Kapoor recreating a scene from his childhood when we are hinted that they have had a tumultuous relationship. Ranbir's character is eager for his father's love and approval and will do anything to get it. When Anil's character is shot at, Ranbir returns home (wife Rashmika Mandanna and two kids in tow), promising to kill whoever is responsible. Thus begins a saga of blood and violence, which shocks everyone in the family, including Anil himself.

What caught the fan's attention was Bobby Deol's menacing avatar in the film. The actor is playing the antagonist in the film and his blood-soaked look drew some reactions from stunned fans. The trailer ends with a beefed up Bobby beating up Ranbir's character and then casually smoking a cigarette on his unconscious body.

Animal’s teaser was released on September 28 and that had created quite a frenzy as well. The film is described as a father-son bond written in blood, promising lots of violence, action, and drama as well. Fans have taken to social media to shower praises upon Ranbir, Bobby, and director Sandeep.

One fan wrote, "Hats off Sandeep Vanga for extracting the beast mode of RK, surely he has given one of his carrer defining performance in the film." Another commented, "The trailer is so good, especially the ending scene. It's a villain vs. villain kind of concept and looks so cool."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy-fame, Animal also stars Tripti Dimri and Shakti Kapoor. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1.