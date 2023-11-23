Headlines

Discover endless style possibilities with versatile ring sets on Amazon

'Only 2 people': Suryakumar Yadav's light-hearted response to low turnout in press conference goes viral

Top 4 Washing machines to buy under 10000

Transform your space with beautiful artificial plants on Amazon

DNA Explainer: What is ClearFake, a threat to laptop users? How is it different from Deepfake?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Discover endless style possibilities with versatile ring sets on Amazon

'Only 2 people': Suryakumar Yadav's light-hearted response to low turnout in press conference goes viral

Top 4 Washing machines to buy under 10000

 6 most violent scenes from Animal trailer 

7 cheapest cities in India 

This country has no single Muslim

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor will kill everyone to win papa Anil's love, Bobby Deol's blood-soaked avatar shocks fans

Karan Johar says Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra didn't want Alia Bhatt in SOTY: 'Kept sending me images of...'

Watch: Agastya Nanda cuts birthday cake with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan by his side, video goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor will kill everyone to win papa Anil's love, Bobby Deol's blood-soaked avatar shocks fans

Animal trailer features Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen-before violent avatar, facing off against a menacing Bobby Deol in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's revenge drama.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Animal was released on Thursday amid much fanfare in Delhi. The trailer launch event was attended by the film’s star cast – including Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, as well as director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar. The hyperviolent yet slick trailer has fans all hyped up.

The trailer opens with an eager Ranbir talking to his 'papa' Anil Kapoor recreating a scene from his childhood when we are hinted that they have had a tumultuous relationship. Ranbir's character is eager for his father's love and approval and will do anything to get it. When Anil's character is shot at, Ranbir returns home (wife Rashmika Mandanna and two kids in tow), promising to kill whoever is responsible. Thus begins a saga of blood and violence, which shocks everyone in the family, including Anil himself.

What caught the fan's attention was Bobby Deol's menacing avatar in the film. The actor is playing the antagonist in the film and his blood-soaked look drew some reactions from stunned fans. The trailer ends with a beefed up Bobby beating up Ranbir's character and then casually smoking a cigarette on his unconscious body.

Animal’s teaser was released on September 28 and that had created quite a frenzy as well. The film is described as a father-son bond written in blood, promising lots of violence, action, and drama as well. Fans have taken to social media to shower praises upon Ranbir, Bobby, and director Sandeep.

One fan wrote, "Hats off Sandeep Vanga for extracting the beast mode of RK, surely he has given one of his carrer defining performance in the film." Another commented, "The trailer is so good, especially the ending scene. It's a villain vs. villain kind of concept and looks so cool."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy-fame, Animal  also stars Tripti Dimri and Shakti Kapoor. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Upgrade your home decor with trendy and beautiful table covers on Amazon

DNA Verified: Did PM Modi leave Pat Cummins alone with ICC trophy after World Cup 2023 final? Know truth here

Discover endless style possibilities with versatile ring sets on Amazon

Stay fashionable with amazing collection of stylish hand bags on Amazon

Discover stylish sunglasses for every occasions on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE