After Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan, this Indian film's preview showcased at Burj Khalifa

After Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, this film's preview showcased at Burj Khalifa.

Shah Rukh Khan-starred Pathaan and Jawan’s trailers lit up Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. Now, another Indian film which is all set to enthrall the audience in a few days, its teaser gets showcased at the Burj Khalifa creating a frenzy in Dubai.

The film is a crime drama and has already stirred the excitement with its teaser. Not only this, but the film’s songs have also taken the social media by storm. The film is none other than the much-anticipated Animal.

. Viral Bhayani shared a video showing Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer Animal's teaser featuring at the Burj Khalifa. The actors were there to attend the grand event and were seen enjoying their film's teaser being featured in Dubai. Not only Ranbir Kapoor but the netizens were also seen recording videos on their phones.

The intention is to generate substantial buzz around the film, particularly in overseas markets like Dubai. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan’s trailer was showcased at the Burj Khalifa and the event took social media by storm. SRK’s other movie Jawan also created a frenzy after its trailer was showcased at the Burj Khalifa and now it’s Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol’s turn to take centre stage.

About Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor along with others in key roles. The film is a crime thriller, in which Ranbir will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1.

Talking about working in Animal, Bobby Deol said at Jagran Film Festival, “I was really lucky that I got to be a part of Animal, I have loved Sandeep’s work. He is the only director who has made the same film twice and succeeded both times. I want to do different characters and as I have said before, I want to break my image, get challenged, and be very uncomfortable as an actor.”

Talking about the viral shot from the teaser, the actor said, “When I did that shot, I didn’t even see the monitor. We were in a hurry to finish that moment. I saw the shot for the first time when I saw the teaser and I was like, ‘What? This is me!’ I am so glad about the response I have got for this one shot. It just shows that the audience wants to see me in something different. They want to know what I am doing in that shot– I can’t tell you that, but I am definitely eating something.”