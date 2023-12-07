Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Animal box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has also breached the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

The hyperviolent crime saga Animal, based on 'a father son bond carved in blood', has set the box office on fire since its release on Friday, December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the action drama continues to brek records on box office in its first week itself.

On its sixth day of release, i.e. December 6, Animal added Rs 30 crore net in India across the five languages as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.com and crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India. The film had earned Rs 481 crore gross worldwide in its first five days and hence, Animal has also crossed the Rs 500 crore gross mark at the global box office.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is the fourth Bollywood film to achieve this landmark after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. With its strong momentum and no big movies in theatres untill Dunki and Salaar on December 21 and December 22 respectively, Animal has a long way ahead and will surely become the highest-grossing Ranbir Kapoor film.

As of now, Ranbir's highest-grossing movie is the 2018 biographical drama Sanju in which he won multiple awards for his splendid performance for essaying the role of the superstar Sanjay Dutt. The Rajkumar Hirani film has amassed Rs 342.57 crore net in India and Rs 588.50 crore gross worldwide.

Coming back to Animal, apart from the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film has received polarising reactions from audiences, with the one half calling it raw and real and the other half criticising it for its toxic masculinity and excessive violence.

READ | Adnan Sami cites Sholay, The Godfather, Deewaar to defend Animal: 'If a movie is given A rating, it means...'

 

