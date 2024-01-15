Ananya Panday trolled for 'bullying' Palak Tiwari after her row with Orry, Redditors remind her of Shweta Tiwari's fame

Netizens reminded Ananya Panday of Shweta Tiwari's fame after she 'bullied' Palak Tiwari.

Ananya Panday's latest social media post has sparked controversy; she is being slammed for ‘bullying’ Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. She posted a photo with Orry, who recently sparked controversy after he shared a WhatsApp screenshot in which Palak was saying sorry to him and he showed her middle finger.

Sharing the photo with Palak, Ananya wrote, “Orry’s never sorry.” In no time, her Insta story went viral on social media and netizens reacted to it. One of them wrote, “Abhi se campaign shuru ho Gaya Palak ko sideline Karne ka. Her mom comes from TV, she doesn't have that much of a pull but to do her dirty like this is simply a vile thing. I feel orry is not alone in this campaign, many nepos are part of it as well. Competition ko pehle ho Bahar nikal do mind games and politics khel ke.”

The second one said, “He's making her say sorry on social for something she said to him. He's being plain nasty to her, it seems. The whole new nepo gang (Shanaya, Ananya, Kushi, navya) seems more like a bunch of nasty bullies.”

Meanwhile, Redditors reminded Ananya of Shweta Tiwari’s fame. One of them wrote, “Neither Orry nor Ananya can ever touch the fame of Shweta Tiwari yes nothing to do with Palak but there are more chances of people remembering Kasauti wali Prerna ki beti than these two.” The second one said, “amongst millennials atleast, Shwetha Tiwari is an ICON. And Kausati was one of the DEFININg shows of the 2000'd era.”

Another said, “Entitled nepos! I love Kangna’s nick name for them. Ubley hue ande. Imagine if they can treat Palak who’s talented and so good looking like this, how they’d treat a nobody who wants to become somebody… I’m something thankful for the social media era we live in where we can easily call out bitchy behaviour. Yuck.”

For the unversed, in a screenshot of the alleged leaked WhatsApp chat between Orry and Palak has gone viral in which she is apologising to him and he is showing her the middle finger. The screenshot has been shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip and has gone viral on social media.

"Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want", Palak sent these WhatsApp messages to Orry before he replied her with a middle finger emoji as seen in the viral screenshot. She then mentioned Sara Ali Khan and told him, "Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it", and he replied, "No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk." Palak's last message to Orry read, "I've said my apology." We couldn't verify if the screenshot is genuine.