An Action Hero box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer shows growth, collects Rs 3.47 crore

An Action Hero/File photo

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer in his directorial debut, An Action Hero hit the theatres on Friday, December 2. The Ayushman Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer has taken a low start at the box office despite getting positive word of mouth from the audience and the critics.

After the film earned Rs 1.31 crore on its opening day, An Action Hero showed slight growth on its second day with a rise of Rs 85 lakh in collections as the action-packed adventure collected Rs 2.16 crore on Saturday, December 3, taking the two-day total amount to Rs 3.47 crore.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on Sunday, December 4, and wrote, "#AnActionHero gets the much-needed boost/jump on Day 2, but the 2-day total remains extremely low, despite favourable word of mouth...Mass circuits are weak...Needs miraculous turnaround on Day 3....Fri 1.31 cr, Sat 2.16 cr. Total: ₹ 3.47 cr. #India biz."

#AnActionHero gets the much-needed boost/jump on Day 2, but the 2-day total remains extremely low, despite favourable word of mouth… Mass circuits are weak… Needs miraculous turnaround on Day 3… Fri 1.31 cr, Sat 2.16 cr. Total: ₹ 3.47 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/H8sxE1J9gt December 4, 2022

An Action Hero is facing tough competition from the Ajay Devgn starrer mystery crime drama Drishyam 2 and Varun Dhawan starrer horror-comedy Bhediya. The former is running with packed theatres even in its second weekend and has already crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.

An Action Hero is Khurrana's third theatrical release this year after the political action thriller Anek co-starring Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra, and the medical campus-comedy drama Doctor G, which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Both the above movies failed to leave a mark at the box office.



READ | Ayushmann Khurrana says making progressive films for theatres is 'tough', adds 'what is the use of Article 15 if...'

Even in December 2021, his romantic comedy Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor had failed to attract the moviegoers to the theatres and hence, Anirudh Iyer's film is the fourth successive box office failure for the star actor who has delivered solo hits such as Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho, and Andhadhun among others in the pre-pandemic era.