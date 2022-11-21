Ayushmann Khurrana says making progressive films for theatres is 'tough', adds 'what is the use of Article 15 if...'

Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film An Action Hero, slated to release in cinemas on December 2. The actor, who is known for picking up socially relevant subjects in his movies, has now declared that his upcoming film has 'no taboo subject and no message'.

Talking about how his upcoming actioner is different from his own previous films, Ayushmann said to Mid-Day, "It suits the audience’s palette in the post-pandemic era. It’s also my first post-pandemic choice. This movie reinvents me as an actor because I have never done hardcore action before. Of everything that you have seen from me in the last few years, this is the most mainstream film. It feels like a relaunch."

The actor, who has starred in films on taboo subjects like Vicky Donor on sperm donation and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan on erectile dysfunction, was also asked if his brand of cinema would work in the theatres in the post-pandemic era. To which, the actor replied, " It’s tough to make overtly progressive films for theatres today because people, who are progressive, consume entertainment on OTT. It’s difficult to get the same kind of footfall today for Article 15 that it got back in the day. What is the use of an Article 15 if it wasn’t successful on the big screen? OTT consumers already know about these social issues."



Meanwhile, talking about An Action Hero, the upcoming actioner features Ayushmann playing a successful actor in the Hindi film industry who gets embroiled in a cat-and-mouse chase with Jaideep Ahlawat after one of his fans gets murdered on his film's sets. The film is directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Aanand L Rai.

An Action Hero will be Khurrana's third theatrical release this year after the political action thriller Anek co-starring Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra, and the medical campus-comedy drama Doctor G, which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Both the above movies failed to leave a mark at the box office.