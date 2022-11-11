Search icon
An Action Hero trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana faces off against Jaideep Ahlawat in quirky thriller

Slated to release on December 2, An Action Hero is directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by Aanand L. Rai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 03:44 PM IST

An Action Hero/Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

The makers of An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles, released the film's trailer on Friday, November 11. The action-packed trailer shows Jaideep's character chasing Ayushmann who plays literally a Bollywood 'hero' in the upcoming film.

From the trailer, it seems that the film will be a cat-and-mouse thriller as Jaideep will not stop unless he catches Ayushmann, accused of killing an important person. Khurrana's fans are seen demanding a boycott call on him and his movies in the trailer. Malaika Arora is also seen in a blink-and-miss appearance in a sizzling item song in the trailer.

Soon after the trailer was dropped, netizens applauded the trailer calling Ayushmann 'the most versatile actor'. The YouTube comments section under the trailer has comments such as, "You can ignore Bollywood But you can't ignore Ayushmann" and "What a talented actor Ayushmann is...His unique script selection makes him a unique actor in this industry".

Jaideep Ahlawat, who has been a part of multiple critically acclaimed films such as Gangs Of Wasseypur and Raazi, is also being hailed as netizens are praising him with comments such as, "Long due for Jaideep Ahlawat…thank you, Anand L Rai, for giving him an opportunity, I was in awe of his acting after Paatal Lok, such an amazing actor".

An Action Hero will be Khurrana's third theatrical release this year after the political action thriller Anek co-starring Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra, and the medical campus-comedy drama Doctor G, which also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. Both the above movies failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Slated to release in cinemas on December 2, the film is directed by Anirudh Iyer and produced by filmmaker Aanand L. Rai under Color Yellow Productions' banner. Aanand himself had directed Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan this year.

