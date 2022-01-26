Amitabh Bachchan wishes Republic Day with picture in tricoloured beard, photo goes VIRAL

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media as the legendary actor keeps sharing pictures and videos from his personal and professional life on his social media handles. As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day today, the star took to his Instagram handle and wished everyone on this special day with a quirky picture.

The Senior Bachchan shared a picture in tricoloured beard from earlier days and wrote in Hindi, "Gantantra Diwas Ki Anek Anek Shubhkamnayein (Many many happy returns on the Republic Day)". Comedian-host Kapil Sharma couldn't control his laughter seeing the picture as he wrote, "Hahahahaha (tears of joy emoji)" in the comments sections. Actress Divya Dutta also extended her greeting to the actor and called it the cutest way to wish Republic Day as she wrote, "Sir!!! Haha, the cutest way of wishing! Happy Republic Day!".

Check out the viral picture here



On Twitter, Amitabh shared a set of three posters and a throwback picture with the same greeting message. In two of these posters, the 'Badla' actor can be seen holding the Indian national flag and the third poster had a message imprinted on it that said, "India is a nation built on harmony, development, prosperity and peace achieving milestones for a better future. Happy Republic Day!". In the fourth image, a younger Amitabh can be seen seated in an orange kurta-pajama with folded hands.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood has an interesting line of projects. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's adventure mythological fantasy 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has Vikas Behl's family drama 'Goodbye' in his kitty, in which he shares screen space with South sensation Rashmika Mandanna. Amitabh Bachchan also stars in Ajay Devgn's aerial survival drama 'Runway 34'.