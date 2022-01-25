Republic Day 2022: 12 amazing facts you should know

On the occassion of the Republic Day 2022, we hve collated a list of amazing facts about the Indian Constitution and the process of writing it.
-- There are only two original handwritten copies of the Constitution in Hindi and English. These copies re kept in helium-filled cases in the Parliament.
--Writing the constitution was a mammoth task and it took 166 days spread over 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to complete the task.
--The Indian Constitution features 444 articles categorised into 22 parts and 12 schedules.
--Rajpath, which was earlier named Kingsway, became the permanent venue for the Republic Day parade on January 26, 1955.
--The first Republic Day parade took place on January 26, 1950 and the Indonesian President Dr Sukarno was the chief guest.
--The Republic Day parade starts with the arrival of the President and his cavalier bodyguards salute the National Flag first.
--The gun salute firing on the Republic Day matches with the timing of the National Anthem, with first firing at the beginning and the last right at 52nd seconds.
--The aircrafts supposed to take part in the Flypast take off from different base points and arrive at the venue at fixed timings. This requires coordination of the highest degree.
--Our constitution, which was adopted in 1950, replaced the British colonial Government of India Act (1935).
--Each Army personnel taking part in the Republic Day events needs to go through four layers of investigation.
-- The tableaux showcased during the Republic Day parade move at a fixed speed of approximately 5 km/hr.
--The original handwritten copies of the Indian Constitution were signed by 308 members of the Assembly on January 24, 1950.