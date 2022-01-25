Republic Day 2022: 12 amazing facts you should know

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

On the occassion of the Republic Day 2022, we hve collated a list of amazing facts about the Indian Constitution and the process of writing it.

-- There are only two original handwritten copies of the Constitution in Hindi and English. These copies re kept in helium-filled cases in the Parliament.

--Writing the constitution was a mammoth task and it took 166 days spread over 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to complete the task.

--The Indian Constitution features 444 articles categorised into 22 parts and 12 schedules.

--Rajpath, which was earlier named Kingsway, became the permanent venue for the Republic Day parade on January 26, 1955.

--The first Republic Day parade took place on January 26, 1950 and the Indonesian President Dr Sukarno was the chief guest.

--The Republic Day parade starts with the arrival of the President and his cavalier bodyguards salute the National Flag first.

--The gun salute firing on the Republic Day matches with the timing of the National Anthem, with first firing at the beginning and the last right at 52nd seconds.

--The aircrafts supposed to take part in the Flypast take off from different base points and arrive at the venue at fixed timings. This requires coordination of the highest degree.

--Our constitution, which was adopted in 1950, replaced the British colonial Government of India Act (1935).

--Each Army personnel taking part in the Republic Day events needs to go through four layers of investigation.

-- The tableaux showcased during the Republic Day parade move at a fixed speed of approximately 5 km/hr.

--The original handwritten copies of the Indian Constitution were signed by 308 members of the Assembly on January 24, 1950.