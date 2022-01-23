Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day 2022: Traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police, check blocked routes here

According to the traffic advisory, the full-dress rehearsal for R-Day parade will start from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to National Stadium

According to a traffic advisory released by Delhi Police, there will be a full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade today i.e. January 23 from 10:20 am.

The parade rehearsal will begin from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the National Stadium following the route mentioned below -

Vijay Chowk-Rajpath-Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-roundabout Princess Palace-turn left towards Tilak Marg-turn right on C-Hexagon-turn left and enter National Stadium from gate number 1.

In order to make the rehearsal successful, Delhi Police has issued these traffic restrictions –

Traffic was not permitted on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm Saturday and it will remain shut till parade is over on Sunday.

Traffic is not permitted at Ragi Marg, Janpath, Main Road till parade is over on Sunday.

The 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be shut for traffic from 9.15 am on Sunday till the entire parade and tableaux enter National Stadium.

All commuters have been advised to avoid the route of the parade from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

There is no restriction for people from north Delhi going towards the New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station.

Changes in bus routes

The movement of the national capital’s bus services will be halted at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), roundabout Kamla Market, Delhi Secretariate (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court.

Buses from Ghaziabad that are bound for Shivaji Stadium will take NH-24, Ring Road and stop at Bhairon Road.

Buses plying from NH-24 will take right turn on Road No 56 and halt at ISBT Anand Vihar.

Buses entering from Ghaziabad direction will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge.

All inter-state buses coming from the Dhaula Kuan direction will terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

Delhi Metro services

While there will be no restrictions on metro rail services for commuters at all stations during the full-dress rehearsal ceremony, commuters will not be permitted to board and de-board at Kendriya Sachivalaya (Central Secretariat) and Udyog Bhawan between 5 am and 12 pm today.

Here are all the restrictions laid forth by Delhi traffic police