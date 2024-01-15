Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan buys land worth Rs 14.5 crore near Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, becomes 'first citizen' of...

Amitabh Bachchan has bought land reportedly worth Rs 14.5 crore near Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly bought a plot near Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony next Monday, Ayodhya has become the cynosure of the country’s eye. Amid this spotlight on the city, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has bought land worth Rs 14.5 crore in the city, quite close to the Ram Mandir site. A report has stated that the veteran actor has bought a 51-acre plot in a newly-developed township on the outskirts of Ayodhya.

As per Hindustan Times, Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a plot in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya being built by Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). Though the developer did not reveal the magnitude of the deal, HT quoted industry sources as saying that the plot Bachchan bought is roughly 10,000 square feet, priced at around Rs 14.5 crore.

Speaking about his investment in the project, Bachchan said, “I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries. This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital.”

Abhinandan Lodha, chairman, HoABL, called it a “milestone moment” for his company, and said that he was thrilled to welcome the superstar as the “first citizen” of The Sarayu. The enclave is said to be located just 15 minutes away from the Ram Temple. Sarayu is said to also house a five-star palace hotel in partnership with Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. The project is scheduled to be completed by March 2028.

