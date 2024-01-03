Meet Amitabh Bachchan’s former business partner, built Rs 28000 crore firm, his massive net worth is…

Premchand Godha had apparently served as a CA for Amitabh Bachchan before collaborating with the superstar’s family to become a businessman.

Not many know the story of the man who once acquired a struggling company alongside Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachach and his family. Premchand Godha, who started out as a Chartered Accountant, once reportedly managed accounts for Amitabh Bachchan. In 1975, he became Bachchan and his family’s business partner as they together acquired a struggling pharma company that was founded by an Englishman back in 1949. The company, Ipca Laboratories, is today a leading pharma manufacturer with a market cap of over Rs 28,000 crore.

Coming from a family of farmers, Premchand Godha is today one of the richest persons in India. He chairs the $711 million revenue company Ipca Labs. The company is a manufacturer of bulk drugs, drug intermediates and drug formulations. His firm sold the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine or HCQ, which saw a sales surge during the Covid-19 pandemic. It stopped the offering after questions on its effectiveness. The firm is also a leader in drugs for diabetes, anti-malarial, pain management and cardio-vascular treatments.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Godha did his graduation in commerce from the University of Rajasthan. He then became a certified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Godha had apparently served as a CA for Amitabh Bachchan before collaborating with the superstar’s family to buy Ipca. This also included Jaya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan's brother Ajitabh Bachchan had served as chairperson of Godha's company in the 1990s. When the Bachchan family hit tough financial times around 1999, they sold their stake in the company and ended the association. Under the current management led by Godha, Ipca has seen its turnover rise from just Rs 54 lakh to a whopping Rs 4,422 crore. 71-year-old Premchand Godha is a billionaire with net worth over Rs 10,800 crore ($1.3 billion).