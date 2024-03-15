'They have given...': Allu Arjun's viral comment on north vs south debate in cinema has fans saying 'kudos', watch video

Allu Arjun opened up about the debate of north vs south, and his response has taken the internet users in awe.

Allu Arjun commented on the North vs South debate, and his take has impressed fans. Post-Covid, Bollywood took a slump and underwent a phase when the film industry struggled to get a clean hit. In 2022, movies from the south clicked well among the masses, and the trend of pan-India films captivated the Hindi audience. During this phase, the debate of North vs South started making headlines. Several actors and filmmakers commented on the debate, and now even Allu Arjun has joined the bandwagon.

In an interview clip going viral, when the interviewer asked if Bollywood has lost its track, Allu Arjun said, "In all honesty, we always looked up to Bollywood, and we have a huge respect for them." The interviewer tried to expand his question, but the actor continued, "Just because they had a small bad phase, it is very unfair for us to put Bollywood in a bad light." The actor admitted that Bollywood had an influence in the south, and they have given good cinema for decades, "They've given great cinema for 6-7 decades. There is a lot of Bollywood's influence on south cinema, and south cinema's influence on Bollywood as well." At last, Allu concluded that these film industries are like brothers who are growing and have mutual respect for each other. He said, "At the end of the day, we all are like brothers, who have mutual respect for each other from the different land."

Here's Allu Arjun speaking about north vs south

Soon this clip went viral, and netizens praised Allu Arjun. An internet user wrote, "That's the reason Allu Arjun is famous in the north other than any South actors." Another internet user wrote, "That's why I like it most." A netizen wrote, "Fantastic… very balanced and didn’t fall into the trap laid by the interviewer."

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in key roles. The movie will release in the cinemas on August 15, 2024.