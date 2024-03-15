Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ICC makes stop-clock rule permanent in white-ball cricket - All you need to know

'They have given...': Allu Arjun's viral comment on north vs south debate in cinema has fans saying 'kudos', watch video

ED raids BRS leader K Kavitha's premises in money laundering case probe

'Misplaced, misinformed, unwarranted': India on US' remarks on CAA

This actress began working at 8, was highest-paid, quit after illness, still more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ICC makes stop-clock rule permanent in white-ball cricket - All you need to know

'They have given...': Allu Arjun's viral comment on north vs south debate in cinema has fans saying 'kudos', watch video

Meet filmmaker who turned Rs 35 into Rs 300 crore, once ironed clothes, borrowed money, now has most 100-crore films

Surprising benefits of using curd for hair care

Fastest planets in our solar system

10 expensive monuments built by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

'They have given...': Allu Arjun's viral comment on north vs south debate in cinema has fans saying 'kudos', watch video

Joram director Devashish Makhija says box office failure of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer made him bankrupt: 'I am begging...'

This actress began working at 8, was highest-paid, quit after illness, still more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'They have given...': Allu Arjun's viral comment on north vs south debate in cinema has fans saying 'kudos', watch video

Allu Arjun opened up about the debate of north vs south, and his response has taken the internet users in awe.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 04:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Allu Arjun (Image source: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Allu Arjun commented on the North vs South debate, and his take has impressed fans. Post-Covid, Bollywood took a slump and underwent a phase when the film industry struggled to get a clean hit. In 2022, movies from the south clicked well among the masses, and the trend of pan-India films captivated the Hindi audience. During this phase, the debate of North vs South started making headlines. Several actors and filmmakers commented on the debate, and now even Allu Arjun has joined the bandwagon. 

In an interview clip going viral, when the interviewer asked if Bollywood has lost its track, Allu Arjun said, "In all honesty, we always looked up to Bollywood, and we have a huge respect for them." The interviewer tried to expand his question, but the actor continued, "Just because they had a small bad phase, it is very unfair for us to put Bollywood in a bad light." The actor admitted that Bollywood had an influence in the south, and they have given good cinema for decades, "They've given great cinema for 6-7 decades. There is a lot of Bollywood's influence on south cinema, and south cinema's influence on Bollywood as well." At last, Allu concluded that these film industries are like brothers who are growing and have mutual respect for each other. He said, "At the end of the day, we all are like brothers, who have mutual respect for each other from the different land." 

Here's Allu Arjun speaking about north vs south 

Soon this clip went viral, and netizens praised Allu Arjun. An internet user wrote, "That's the reason Allu Arjun is famous in the north other than any South actors." Another internet user wrote, "That's why I like it most." A netizen wrote, "Fantastic… very balanced and didn’t fall into the trap laid by the interviewer."

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in key roles. The movie will release in the cinemas on August 15, 2024. 

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app here

 
 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet real owner of Koh-i-Noor diamond before it went to Mughals and then to British

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustains major injury, says TMC

US: Joe Biden, Donald Trump clinch presidential nominations, set for first presidential rematch since 1956

Viral video: Pakistani father-daughter duo’s dance to SRK song wows internet, watch

PV Sindhu crashes out of All England Open after losing to Korea's An Se Young

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement