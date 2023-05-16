Alia Bhatt trolled for carrying 'empty' bag at Gucci event in Seoul: 'The purse is meant to hold few things at least'

Alia Bhatt/Vogue India Instagram

Alia Bhatt, who made her Met Gala debut earlier this month, was recently named the first Indian global brand of the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci. The actress attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 show at Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace in a little black dress with cutout detail on Tuesday, May 16.

However, what attracted the most attention was the Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag that she was carrying with her at the fashion event. Netizens trolled the actress for carrying the 'empty' bag in the comments section of Vogue India's Instagram post. While one person wrote, "Bag is empty so why Alia is carrying it", another comment read, "The purse is meant to hold few things at least!".

Some other netizens also came forward in Alia's defense mentioning how she is making India proud at the global event. "Look at the importance the small bag is getting! People really can’t see a 5'5 tall person standing and representing their nation on such a global level. There is a reason India never rises as a country: Indians", wrote one user, while another commented, "For the people commenting the bag is empty, bro you can’t afford to hold it too."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next sharing screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Slated to release on July 28, the Dharma Productions film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

The actress will also be making her Hollywood debut this year in the spy action thriller film Heart Of Stone, in which she will share the screen with the Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and the Fifty Shades fame Jamie Dornan. The Tom Harper directorial will stream on Netflix from August 11.



