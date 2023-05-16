Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Alia Bhatt trolled for carrying 'empty' bag at Gucci event in Seoul: 'The purse is meant to hold few things at least'

Alia Bhatt attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 show as the first Indian global brand ambassador of the Italian luxury fashion brand. Here's how netizens reacted to her outfit and her transparent purse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 10:19 PM IST

Alia Bhatt trolled for carrying 'empty' bag at Gucci event in Seoul: 'The purse is meant to hold few things at least'
Alia Bhatt/Vogue India Instagram

Alia Bhatt, who made her Met Gala debut earlier this month, was recently named the first Indian global brand of the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci. The actress attended the Gucci Cruise 2024 show at Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace in a little black dress with cutout detail on Tuesday, May 16.

However, what attracted the most attention was the Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag that she was carrying with her at the fashion event. Netizens trolled the actress for carrying the 'empty' bag in the comments section of Vogue India's Instagram post. While one person wrote, "Bag is empty so why Alia is carrying it", another comment read, "The purse is meant to hold few things at least!".

Some other netizens also came forward in Alia's defense mentioning how she is making India proud at the global event. "Look at the importance the small bag is getting! People really can’t see a 5'5 tall person standing and representing their nation on such a global level. There is a reason India never rises as a country: Indians", wrote one user, while another commented, "For the people commenting the bag is empty, bro you can’t afford to hold it too."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen next sharing screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Slated to release on July 28, the Dharma Productions film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

The actress will also be making her Hollywood debut this year in the spy action thriller film Heart Of Stone, in which she will share the screen with the Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and the Fifty Shades fame Jamie Dornan. The Tom Harper directorial will stream on Netflix from August 11.

READ | Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 result to be declared shortly at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.