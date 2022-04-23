Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor 'tried hard' to get into Karan Johar's WhatsApp group but THIS person rejected them

Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar is one of the most popular filmmakers and was one of the few celebrities from Bollywood who attended the intimate, private wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Now, the director has revealed details about an interesting WhatsApp group that the two actors wanted to be a part of but another filmmaker didn't let that happen.

In a recent interview with Janice Sequeira, the My Name Is Khan director shared that one of his favourite WhatsApp groups is the one called A-list which has a few of his friends whose name starts with A. He said, “So, there is Amrita who is a production designer, there is Ayan Mukerji, so, this is one group where we have an analysis of film trailers, every unit that comes out. So, Abhishek Verman who is director of the movie 2 States, always puts trailers of new films, then we all give our verdicts."

When asked how the filmmaker himself became a part of the 'A-list', Karan, who was recently seen as a judge on the Colors TV reality show Hunarbaaz, said, “Because I’m also like the pun on A-list”.

The director further added that Ranbir and Alia wanted to be part of the same but Ayan Mukerji didn't allow them as he stated, “It is a very close-knit group and nothing can be forwarded. Ranbir and Alia tried very hard to get into this group but we rejected them because Ayan said no movie stars. We might have opinions on their movies which we don’t want them to know.”



READ | Karan Johar breaks silence on being trolled for his sexuality

Interestingly, Karan, Ayan, Ranbir, and Alia are connected by the upcoming fantasy adventure film Brahmastra. The big-budget movie, being directed by Ayan and produced by Karan under his banner Dharma Productions, will be the first one featuring the recently married couple sharing screen space with each other. Slated to release on September 9, 2022, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni in the leading roles.