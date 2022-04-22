Karan Johar breaks silence on being trolled for his sexuality

Karan Johar/File photo

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is quite active on social media and he often gets trolled for multiple reasons, sometimes for expressing his views and other times netizens make nasty comments over his sexuality. In a recent interview with Janice Sequeira, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director opened up on the same and even gave an indirect message to the trollers.

Talking about limiting his presence on social media and only using it for promoting his films, the director said, "Eventually, it’s a platform that you are leveraging to build a connection with the world outside and it’s my job. I’m not here to disassociate myself from my filmmaking or from my storytelling narrative which is the most critical part of who I’m."

When Johar was asked about the excessive social media trolling, the Dharma Productions head told that he doesn't give a damn as he has stopped caring about the negativity and has started focusing on love. "Even now when I scan through the comment section I only stare at where the hearts are there. Commenting on my sexuality, commenting on what they believe I am, you know, I’ll be 50 in May and I’m so grateful for so much. Whatever I do they are going to say something negative about me", Karan told in the same interview.



Giving an indirect message to the trollers, Karan concluded, "Love me, hate me for heaven’s sake don’t be indifferent to me because that’s something that might kill me. Indifference is something that I can bear”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming romantic family drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Set for theatrical release on 10 February 2023, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles while legendary actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan will also feature in the movie.