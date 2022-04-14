Karan Johar calls Ranbir Kapoor 'son-in-law' as he marries Alia Bhatt

Credit: Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar took to Instagram and wished newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in his own style.

Sharing their photos, the filmmaker wrote, "It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever!You are now my son in law…badhai ho and here’s to decades of happiness."

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt calls Karan her 'godfather'. Therefore, the filmmaker called Ranbir his son-in-law. According to some media reports, Karan got emotional after seeing Alia Bhatt during her Mehendi ceremony.

According to BollyroodLife, “Karan Johar cannot hold his emotions ahead of his daughter's wedding. He is just so happy to finally see them getting married. KJo always desired to see Alia and Ranbir married and on the D Day, he is holding emotions. As Alia and Ranbir are all geared up for the Mehendi ceremony, Karan Johar will apply a first Mehendi on his daughter's hand as it's the most special moment for him."

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji who is the director of ‘Brahmastra’ took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note wishing the couple all the happiness. He wrote, “For Ranbir and Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey, they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!"

The newly-wed couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will reportedly see guests like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, their former co-stars, friends and directors.